Khloé Kardashian Made Tristan Thompson Take '3 DNA Tests' for Their Son Tatum Because the Tot 'Didn't Look Like' the Athlete
Khloé Kardashian is spilling the tea on the drama that ensued after she and baby daddy Tristan Thompson welcomed son Tatum via surrogacy last year.
On a new episode of the "SHE MD" podcast with Dr. Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney, the reality star confessed she had doubts over whether the NBA player was the tot's father since he "didn't look like" him.
"I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum. He was so offended," she admitted.
The Good American co-founder noted she even asked her brother, Rob Kardashian, 37, if he "ever donated sperm somewhere" since Tatum "looks just like" the dad-of-one.
"In this family, that would not surprise me, but that would be so disgusting," she joked. "But I remember she [her doctor] was like, ‘You’ve already done a DNA test!’ I go, 'I need to do another one, I need to figure it out.'"
Needless to say, Tristan was confirmed to be the father of Tatum, who turns 2 in July.
Aside from the toddler looking like Rob, Khloé thinks her little boy embodies her late father, Robert Kardashian, who died at age 59 in 2003.
"My son’s a year-and-a-half, and he’s sarcastic, and my dad had a really dry, silly, just crazy sense of humor, and there’s glimmers of my dad in Tatum," the mom-of-two explained. "And I’m like this is so freaking weird, but it’s just how God works, and I love it."
Elsewhere in the chat, Khloé insisted the basketball player is "an incredible father" to Tatum and their daughter True, 6.
"I don't want this to be a bashing thing...He did make mistakes, but Dr. A knows, he's the nicest guy," the TV personality shared, referring to Tristan cheating on her more than once. "And we get along so well now."
Khloé said she now knows they aren't "meant to be together" romantically, but "he was meant to be the father of these kids."
"We do get along so well and I'm really grateful for that because my parents got along so well," the fashion designer added, noting she feels "very lucky" that Tristan wants to be present for their children.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I just want to move forward with our relationship as co-parents and how great of a dad he is," the X Factor alum continued. "And I do think that I obviously needed to learn a lesson somewhere, and that's why that happened for me for some reason."
"I was meant to have both of these little angels in my life," gushed Khloé.