Khloé Kardashian Feels 'Very Lucky' Ex Tristan Thompson Is an 'Incredible Father' Despite Making 'Mistakes' in Their Relationship
Khloé Kardashian doesn't feel the need to publicly shame the father of her children, Tristan Thompson.
Appearing on the latest episode of women's health advocacy podcast "SHE MD," the reality star opened up to co-hosts Mary Alice Haney and board-certified OBGYN Dr. Thais Aliabadi about her experience co-parenting with the NBA star after finding out he cheated on her while her surrogate was pregnant with their son, Tatum, who turns 2 in July.
"My ex Tristan is an incredible father, and I don't want this to be a bashing thing...He did make mistakes, but Dr. A knows, he's the nicest guy. And we get along so well now," Kardashian expressed of her and Thompson, who also share a daughter, True, 6.
While the Good American co-founder is aware the pair isn't "meant to be together," she's certain "he was meant to be the father of these kids."
"We do get along so well and I'm really grateful for that because my parents got along so well," the 39-year-old noted of her mom, Kris Jenner, and Jenner's late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian.
Plus, Khloé said she's "very grateful" she conceived children with someone who "wants to be in" their children's lives and is "active every single day even though he doesn't live here full-time because he works out-of-state."
- Khloé Kardashian Responds to Suggestion She Should Date Women
- Khloé Kardashian Insists She's 'Alone and Thriving' Years After Drama With Unfaithful Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson
- Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum, 1, Repeats Everything His Mom Says While Playing With Family's New Kitten in Adorable Video: Watch
"So I'm very lucky for that, and I just want to move forward with our relationship as co-parents and how great of a dad he is," she continued. "And I do think that I obviously needed to learn a lesson somewhere, and that's why that happened for me for some reason."
"I was meant to have both of these little angels in my life," Khloé declared.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While co-parenting with Tristan seems to be going well, Khloé has yet to find a new man to fulfill the romantic aspects of her life — though she doesn't have much interest in searching for a potential suitor, as she's mainly focused on being a mom.
"I am not looking," the Kardashians star confirmed elsewhere in the podcast episode. "I haven't been going on dates. I don't do dating apps. No judgment. It's just not my thing."
"With my experience with the Tatum part of just how all of that happened, I needed a lot of time to heal and to do my own internal work and I'm not lonely. I'm not any of those things. I am so happy, but I finally just recently have felt that there's a turn in my personality," she explained.
Khloé admitted, "And if it's the right guy ... but I'm not going on a ton of blind dates or I haven't been on one date. I haven't done any of that, but I've needed the time for me....And because I'm not, I don't want to distract myself with a man or going out with my girlfriends, going to clubs. It's a different time. Things that really got me down because that was one of the hardest times of my life and I love that I'm finally feeling like it's turning around for me, just personally and emotionally."
"So I will be ready to date," she confessed. "I just don't know if right now it is. I might wait until I actually am in my 40s."