Khloé Kardashian Feels 'Very Lucky' Ex Tristan Thompson Is an 'Incredible Father' Despite Making 'Mistakes' in Their Relationship

"With my experience with the Tatum part of just how all of that happened, I needed a lot of time to heal and to do my own internal work and I'm not lonely. I'm not any of those things. I am so happy, but I finally just recently have felt that there's a turn in my personality," she explained.

Khloé admitted, "And if it's the right guy ... but I'm not going on a ton of blind dates or I haven't been on one date. I haven't done any of that, but I've needed the time for me....And because I'm not, I don't want to distract myself with a man or going out with my girlfriends, going to clubs. It's a different time. Things that really got me down because that was one of the hardest times of my life and I love that I'm finally feeling like it's turning around for me, just personally and emotionally."

"So I will be ready to date," she confessed. "I just don't know if right now it is. I might wait until I actually am in my 40s."