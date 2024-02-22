Tristan Thompson Shares Adorable Glimpse Into 5-Year-Old Daughter True's Bedtime Routine: Photo

Despite Tristan and Khloé’s split, she expressed in a recent interview how she keeps things cordial with the 32-year-old for the sake of their kids.

"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice," the 39-year-old mother-of-two told tmrw magazine. "It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"