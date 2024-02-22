OK Magazine
Tristan Thompson Shares Adorable Glimpse Into 5-Year-Old Daughter True's Bedtime Routine: Photo

Source: @realtristan13/Instagram
By:

Feb. 22 2024, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

Ever wonder what bedtime looks like in the Kardashian household?

On Wednesday, February 21, Tristan Thompson shared a glimpse into his and Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson’s nighttime routine.

Source: @realtristan13/Instagram

True Thompson is the daughter of Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian.

The NBA star — who was recently suspended for 25 games due to his illegal drug use — uploaded a snap of the 5-year-old giving a pouty face while wearing a pink and white printed pajama set and a hot pink silk bonnet.

Mood,” the father-of-four wrote along with the laughing emoji.

The Instagram Story was a rare look into the athlete’s parenting of True, whom he welcomed with Khloé in 2018.

As OK! previously reported, Tristan famously cheated on the reality TV personality throughout their relationship, which began in 2016. Their on-again off-again romance resulted in not only True, but also their son, Tatum, 1, whom they welcomed via surrogate in July 2022.

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian share two kids.

Despite Tristan and Khloé’s split, she expressed in a recent interview how she keeps things cordial with the 32-year-old for the sake of their kids.

"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice," the 39-year-old mother-of-two told tmrw magazine. "It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"

"That's now how I feel every day," she stated.

"I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person," disclosed the Good American co-founder. "Do I have days I want to be a petty b----? Of course! But I sort of do that privately.”

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian welcomed True in 2018.

Although the youngsters both live with Khloé full time, Tristan is always welcome to spend time with them in her home.

"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," she shared. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"

Source: MEGA

Tristan Thompson is known for cheating on Khloé Kardashian.

On an episode of The Kardashians, Khloé got candid about how devastating Tristan’s cheating scandal’s has been, especially since he fathered a son with Maralee Nichols before Tatum was born.

"If someone did what Tristan did to my daughter, I'd probably castrate them and smile doing it. This other situation was the most wild thing, and it's not only finding out that he had someone else pregnant, but while I secretly had my own surrogate pregnant," she explained on the show. "Never in a million years would I have thought that. Then this whole year goes by, my son's not even one yet, and look how much has changed."

Tristan also shares a son with ex Jordan Craig.

