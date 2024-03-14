Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Looks Like Rob Kardashian's Twin in Latest Photos: 'How Is He This Big Already?'
Khloé Kardashian's son, Tatum, looks like he could pass for Rob Kardashian's twin!
On Thursday, March 14, the reality star, 39, shared a slew of snaps of her tot, writing, "How is he this big already?? 🥹."
Of course, people immediately pointed to the similarities between him and her younger brother. One person wrote, "Rob's twin 😍😍😍," while another added, "Robert ???? 🥰."
A third person "um mini rob❤."
After being vocal about conceiving, people gushed about the Hulu star's son. One person wrote, "Such a blessing koko ❤," while another said, "He's the cutest❤️."
The mom-of-two — she also shares daughter True, 5, with ex Tristan Thompson — welcomed Tatum in July 2022.
While talking to Elle, she gushed about motherhood and what it has been like to juggle two kids.
“Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,” she shared. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting]. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously.”
“We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young," she continued.
Though the Good American co-founder and Thompson, 33, aren't together anymore after he cheated on her multiple times, it seems like they are keeping things cordial for the kids.
“I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret,” she said. “Do I have days I want to be a petty b----? Of course! But I sort of do that privately.”
“With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course,” she added of the athlete. “It’s way harder to be nice. It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone, it’s really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!’ Trust me, that’s not how I feel every day.”
As OK! previously reported, the former TV host was the bigger person when she praised her ex on his birthday. "Happy birthday @realtristan13," she captioned an Instagram Story upload, which showed the basketball star opening a gift alongside their daughter True and son Tatum.