Khloé Kardashian Praised for Always Including Brother Rob's Daughter Dream in Family Outings: 'Such a Good Auntie'
Family comest first for Khloé Kardashian!
Over the weekend, the reality star and sister Kim Kardashian took their daughters to see Mariah Carey's live Christmas concert, and they also brought along brother Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian.
Photos from the fun night showed the siblings, as well as momager Kris Jenner, posing with the Grammy winner backstage and singing in the audience.
"The Queen of Christmas!!!! For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !!" the mom-of-two, 39, gushed. "We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!!"
The photos featured Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, 5, Kim's two daughters with ex-husband Kanye West — North, 10, and Chicago, 5 — as well as Dream, 7, whom Rob, 36, shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.
Though Rob and his relatives don't have the best relationship with Blac Chyna, 35, Khloé is constantly posting photos with Dream, earning her praise from fans.
"Thanks for being such a good auntie to Dream & all your nieces & nephews!" one fan commented on the post, while another wrote, "Khloé never leaves Dream out, Aunty vibes top notch!"
"You never leave Dream anywhere! you’re such a REAL ONE ❤️," declared a third Instagram user.
Earlier this year on an episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder confessed she feels like "a third parent for Dream."
"I mean I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, or her own mom, or whoever," she said. "It's important and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from."
Kourtney Kardashian's ex and baby daddy Scott Disick, 40, agreed with that sentiment.
"You're basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream," he told Khloé. "You're more than an aunt."
"Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them," she noted. "I absolutely love being a mom to people."
Though some viewers found Khloé's comments to be in poor taste, Blac Chyna disagreed and had nothing but nice things to say about her.
"Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity," she stated to a reporter. "As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that's all I ask for. Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."