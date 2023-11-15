'Who Paid?': Blac Chyna Slammed for Throwing Daughter Dream an Extravagant Birthday Bash After She Claimed to Be 'Broke'
On Tuesday, November 14, Blac Chyna’s friend uploaded a series of photos from the 7th birthday bash the model threw for her and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream.
The party took place at Famecast in Santa Monica, Calif., and was themed after Disney’s The Princess and the Frog movie. The former reality TV star got a Princess Tiana impersonator, white horses that were dressed up to look like unicorns, a big Tiana themed birthday cake and tons of pink and purple décor.
The images showed Dream appearing to have a great time as she was surrounded by friends and family.
Despite the adorable photos, many users shared their confusion for the extravagant event, as Chyna, whose given name is Angela White, recently claimed she was financially struggling.
“I thought she has no money,” one person wrote, referencing the recent TikTok, where Chyna said, “Honestly, Angela White is broke,” while another noted, “She learned how to ball on a budget.”
“If you got it, flaunt it. Buying your kids things they won't use or care about in 5 years is the American way! Salute,” another user penned sarcastically, while a fourth added, “Who paid? Because she’s been going around saying she’s broke and trying to hit up Tyga and Rob for money.”
“Wasn’t she crying broke???” a fifth asked.
As OK! previously reported, Chyna’s financial strain is likely due to the bitter lawsuit she filed against the Kardashian family – specifically Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner – after she claimed they purposely had her reality TV show Rob & Chyna canceled.
The celeb sued for $108 million but lost to the famous clan. Legal documents revealed that Chyna was required to cover the $391,000 in legal fees which the brood accumulated during the trial.
Paperwork obtained by Entertainment Tonight stated that Chyna has yet to pay the legal fees and plans to appeal the jury’s decision.
“Kris Jenner's attempt to financially ruin Angela White, the mother of her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, will not work,” Chyna’s lawyer said of the ruling.
Chyna has yet to undergo the appeal process despite her previous claims.
According to TMZ, things have gotten so bad for Chyna, she has resorted to selling her personal items to make ends meet. Recent legal docs shared that she had been pawning off her clothes, purses and shoes through online consignment stores and to friends and family.
Chyna claimed she made a whopping $178K this year from selling her personal items. However, this is still not enough as she is requesting money from her ex Tyga in order to continue their custody battle for their son, King.