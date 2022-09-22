Khloé & Rob Kardashian's Daughters Make For A Magical Pair In Matching Fairy Costumes: Pics!
Two peas in a pod! Since Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby boy just a few months ago, the reality star is making sure their eldest daughter, 4-year-old True, still gets plenty of love and attention.
In fact, the Good American founder set up a playdate so her little girl could spend some quality time with her cousin Dream Kardashian, the 5-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna.
On Tuesday, September 20, the 37-year-old posted a series of photos depicting the little ladies playing dress-up, captioning the post, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies 🧚♀️🧚."
While Dream wore a magenta dress with pale pink socks and matching sneakers, True opted for a lilac version of the costume. Both of them also rocked fairy wings and held a butterfly wand.
"Fairy party 🥰🥰🧚♀️🧚♀️," Rob commented on the post, while singer Cassie wrote, "So sweet!! 💞." The mom-of-two's good friend Mailka Haqq called the girls "angels," while Haqq's sister, Khadijah, penned, "Cutie fairies 🧚♂️🧚♂️."
As OK! previously shared, True loves "being a big sister" to her baby brother, whose name has yet to be revealed.
"True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes," gushed an insider, while another source said the tot adores being "a 'mini mommy' to the baby."
Fans will get to see into the family-of-four's new dynamic via the second season of Hulu's The Kardashians, which premiered on Wednesday, September 21. In the episode, the reality star finally opened up about Thompson's cheating scandal that resulted in him fathering a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols.
The Strong Looks Better Naked author explained that when she and the NBA player, 31, decided to have a second child via surrogacy, she was unaware that he had another child on the way, though "he always knew when the other baby was being born."
"I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact," she said. "Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"