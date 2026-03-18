Khloé Kardashian Recalls 'Eating Her Feelings’ During Toxic Marriage to Lamar Odom: 'I Didn't Like How That Made Me Feel'

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Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian hosts the 'Khloé In Wonder Land' podcast.

“My divorce was really the catalyst to why I became obsessed in a healthy way with working out. I realized during my marriage that I ate so much and I would eat my feelings and I didn't like how that made me feel,” she explained on her podcast. “It then turned to, ‘You have bad skin.’ All these things that are a ripple effect from eating so poorly. I was like, ‘I’m over this. I’m over feeling this way. I’m over feeling like I can never be in a bathing suit.’”

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Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian's mental health suffered post-divorce.

Kardashian admitted that she used to compare herself to “everyone” and even noticed others measuring her up to her sisters. “Something sort of awakens inside of you where you’re like, ‘I don’t want to live like this anymore,’” she recalled. “And I’ve never had a body type in my head that I’ve wanted to have. I just knew I wanted to be toned one day. I always wanted to be able to show my stomach and feel comfortable [with] a midriff.”

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Khloé Kardashian Eventually Turned to Fitness to Cope With Her Feelings

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Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian used to binge-eat.

The fashion mogul decided to dedicate herself to working out after separating from Odom in 2013. “The first six months, at least, of working out are torture,” she remembered. “I started slow. I worked out two times a week, by myself. I got a membership alone at Equinox because I was too embarrassed to work out with a trainer. Even at the gym, I was convinced everyone was looking at me. They’re not. Everyone is doing their own thing.”

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Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom for seven years.

After half a year, Kardashian hired her own trainer and started to feel less shameful about her body. “The first six months to a year, it’s just uncomfortable because you’re still insecure, you’re busting your a-- in the gym, you’re not really seeing a big shift on the scale, but you’ve got to keep going,” she explained. “For me, it was mental that kept me going. I loved how I felt. I felt so accomplished that I did something I set out to do. But for me, it was baby steps. I didn’t even think about diet yet. It was just about getting into the rhythm of working out, all those little things.”

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Khloé Kardashian Started Seeing a Therapist

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom are on better terms today.