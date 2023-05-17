Khloé Kardashian Reveals if She Still Hangs Out With Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Scott Disick

OK Magazine
khloe kardashian reveals if hangs with kourtneys ex scott disick
Khloé Kardashian will always be there for Scott Disick.

Over the past couples of weeks, fans theorized that Kim Kardashian attending Tristan Thompson's basketball games must mean the athlete is back with Khloé — but the Good American co-founder pointed out that she still hangs out with Kourtney Kardashian's ex all the time.

khloe kardashian scott disick
Source: mega

"I support Scott and will forever support him. He’s my brother," the mom-of-two declared on social media. "It’s just not on an NBA stage. Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are. ❤️."

When it comes to Kim cheering on Khloe's baby daddy, the Revenge Body host explained, "Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life."

khloe kardashian scott disick
Source: mega

As OK! reported, Disick hasn't spent as much time with the Kardashian-Jenner brood since Kourtney and Travis Barker got together.

"Kourtney has all but cut off contact with Scott since marrying Travis, as Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions,” a source revealed to an outlet last year. “He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature and hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have.”

khloe kardashian scott disick
Source: mega

Nonetheless, Kris Jenner denied reports that the Flip It Like Disick star had been exiled from the blended brood.

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family…. he's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family," the momager stated. "We love him and not true!"

That sentiment has proven to be true, as the dad-of-three is slated to appear in the third season of The Kardashians, which premieres on Thursday, May 25.

"Scott filmed for the show last week after inking a massive contract to be in the upcoming season. He was initially against coming back because he didn't want to be the villain in Kourtney and Travis' storyline," an insider explained two months ago.

In the end, "he felt that he owed it to his fans and knew that they wanted to see him back on the show again, at least for one more season."

