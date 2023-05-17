Khloé Kardashian Reveals if She Still Hangs Out With Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Scott Disick

"I support Scott and will forever support him. He’s my brother," the mom-of-two declared on social media. "It’s just not on an NBA stage. Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are. ❤️."

When it comes to Kim cheering on Khloe's baby daddy, the Revenge Body host explained, "Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life."