Kris Jenner Denies Scott Disick Was Cut Off By The Kardashians, Insists He's 'Part Of The Family'

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family…. he's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family," she stated. "We love him and not true!" the matriarch commented, adding heart-filled emojis to her post.

The story she was referring to cited unnamed sources who claimed Disick hadn't been spending as much time with the group as the family's new priority is ex Kourtney Kardashian's new husband, Travis Barker.