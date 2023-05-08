'Who Is That????': Khloé Kardashian Blasted for Having a 'Different Face' as She Posts Rare Photo With Daughter True & Son: Photo
Khloé Kardashian was called out for looking different in her latest selfie, which featured her daughter, True, 5, and her son, who was born in August 2022.
"🐻🐻🐻," the reality star, 38, posted the photo featuring her two tots on Sunday, May 7. In the picture, the Good American co-founder showed off her blonde locks and white T-shirt as True smiled for the camera. Meanwhile, her little boy, who attended Psalm's birthday party over the weekend, wore a firefighter hat for the theme.
Despite sharing the adorable photo, some fans couldn't help but give Khloé some flak. One person wrote, "My goodness how your face changes each day," while another said, "Every time I see a photo of her it takes me a minute to figure out who it is 😬 😮."
A third person said, "she has a different face every time i open up ig," while a fourth asked, "who is that?????"
Some people immediately defended the blonde babe. One person wrote, "No amount of negatively can take away a mother's love for her babies 💕," while another said, "mama bear extraordinaire!!!!!!"
A third person said, "Tutu is so lucky to have you as a mum❤️."
As OK! previously reported, the Hulu star, who shares both children with ex Tristan Thompson, has kept her son's name under wraps, but it's been revealed his name is Tatum Robert, which honors her late dad, Robert Kardashian, and brother, Rob.
“Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honors her dad and her brother," an insider said of the late lawyer who died in 2003 from cancer.
“Khloé wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme,” the source continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though the former host may have to juggle more, she is so happy she expanded her brood. "I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she told Elle.
She continued, "[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."