Opening Up Like Never Before Khloé Kardashian Gets Real About The Anxiety & 'Dread' Brought On My Public Scrutiny After Interviews
Fame has taken its toll on Khloé Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently opened up about how her enjoyment of doing interviews has plummeted since she first became famous.
“I used to really enjoy doing interviews, and I would think it’s fun,” Kardashian told Hot Ones host Sean Evans during her recent appearance. “Someone might ask you questions you’re never asked before, and that’s exciting.”
“I’m always more dreading — not the interview, I enjoy doing the interviews. It’s the aftermath of what’s gonna come, who’s gonna chop this up and make this into something that it wasn’t supposed to be,” the Good American cofounder explained.
Kardashian further detailed how the media's constant picking apart of everything she says has made it more difficult for her to be who she really is in interviews. “It makes it so thought out and premeditated, and to me — I don’t like to overthink things too much,” she said. “I just wanna have a natural flow and enjoy the conversation."
Fans in the comment section showed major support for the former Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons star. “Never did I think I’d sit down and watch a video with Khloé Kardashian. BUT, I sure am glad that I did,” a viewer wrote while another added, “Watching this made her seem much more like a real person, major props to her for doing it and for crushing it!”
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian has been through the wringer in the last year after baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Texas based fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, which resulted in the birth of a baby boy.
In the season finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, the mother-of-one finds out about the NBA star's tryst, leading her to once and for all break up with Thompson after giving him many second chances at their romance.
Following the episode, Kardashian wrote back to a social media user after they tweeted: "Can’t believe I forgave him like that for him to break my girl’s heart," with the reality star sadly replying, "Join the club."