“I’m always more dreading — not the interview, I enjoy doing the interviews. It’s the aftermath of what’s gonna come, who’s gonna chop this up and make this into something that it wasn’t supposed to be,” the Good American cofounder explained.

Kardashian further detailed how the media's constant picking apart of everything she says has made it more difficult for her to be who she really is in interviews. “It makes it so thought out and premeditated, and to me — I don’t like to overthink things too much,” she said. “I just wanna have a natural flow and enjoy the conversation."