OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Opening Up Like Never Before Khloé Kardashian Gets Real About The Anxiety & 'Dread' Brought On My Public Scrutiny After Interviews

khloe pphulu
Source: hulu
By:

Jun. 24 2022, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Fame has taken its toll on Khloé Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently opened up about how her enjoyment of doing interviews has plummeted since she first became famous.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian
Source: mega

“I used to really enjoy doing interviews, and I would think it’s fun,” Kardashian told Hot Ones host Sean Evans during her recent appearance. “Someone might ask you questions you’re never asked before, and that’s exciting.”

THROWING MAJOR SHADE! KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN SUPPORTS 'F**K TRISTAN' THOMPSON TWEET AFTER PATERNITY SCANDAL EPISODE

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m always more dreading — not the interview, I enjoy doing the interviews. It’s the aftermath of what’s gonna come, who’s gonna chop this up and make this into something that it wasn’t supposed to be,” the Good American cofounder explained.

Kardashian further detailed how the media's constant picking apart of everything she says has made it more difficult for her to be who she really is in interviews. “It makes it so thought out and premeditated, and to me — I don’t like to overthink things too much,” she said. “I just wanna have a natural flow and enjoy the conversation."

khloe
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Fans in the comment section showed major support for the former Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons star. “Never did I think I’d sit down and watch a video with Khloé Kardashian. BUT, I sure am glad that I did,” a viewer wrote while another added, “Watching this made her seem much more like a real person, major props to her for doing it and for crushing it!”

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN HOPES DAUGHTER TRUE CAN HAVE A 'LOVING RELATIONSHIP' WITH TRISTAN THOMPSON DESPITE HIS BETRAYALS: SOURCE

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Kardashian has been through the wringer in the last year after baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Texas based fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, which resulted in the birth of a baby boy.

In the season finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, the mother-of-one finds out about the NBA star's tryst, leading her to once and for all break up with Thompson after giving him many second chances at their romance.

Following the episode, Kardashian wrote back to a social media user after they tweeted: "Can’t believe I forgave him like that for him to break my girl’s heart," with the reality star sadly replying, "Join the club."

Advertisement
OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.