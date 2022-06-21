Per the insider, the Good American cofounder met the mystery man weeks ago at a dinner party, and the two connected instantly. A source told People that the new relationship is in the “early stages,” but Kardashian is “feeling really good" about where things are going.

As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled last week that the mother-of-one was seeing yet another NBA player. However, Kardashian was quick to squash the speculation.