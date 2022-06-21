New Boo Alert? Khloé Kardashian Quietly Dating Private Equity Investor After Tristan Thompson Scandal
Is Khloé Kardashian in love again? After being put through the wringer with endless cheating scandals involving baby daddy Tristan Thompson, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, is reportedly getting back out in the dating scene.
According to Page Six, Kardashian has been quietly dating a private equity investor whom she met through sister Kim Kardashian.
Per the insider, the Good American cofounder met the mystery man weeks ago at a dinner party, and the two connected instantly. A source told People that the new relationship is in the “early stages,” but Kardashian is “feeling really good" about where things are going.
As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled last week that the mother-of-one was seeing yet another NBA player. However, Kardashian was quick to squash the speculation.
"Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul," she penned under a Kardashian fan page on Saturday, June 18, addressing the speculation head on. "I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile. 😊🤸🏼♀️❤️."
Although Kardashian seems to be trying to keep her love life under wraps this time around, her alleged new beau is likely her first partner since splitting with the father of her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson.
The Kardashians star went radio silent when it came to thanking Thompson, 31, on Father's Day, only posting an adorable video of her baby girl jumping on a trampoline with a friend. Despite not being on the best of terms with the athlete, she does hope True can maintain a loving relationship with her dad.
"Khloé doesn’t trash talk Tristan in front of True. She does her best to shield her from all the negative stories about him," a source dished. "At the end of the day, he’s still True’s father and she wants True to have a loving relationship with him."
During the most recent episode of the famous family's Hulu series, it was revealed that Thompson got Texas based fitness trainer Maralee Nichols pregnant following his 30th birthday celebrations in March of 2021, when he was still in a relationship with Kardashian.