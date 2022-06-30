Khloé Kardashian Sets Social Media Ablaze With Sexy Snaps, Shows Off Bombshell Bod
Khloé Kardashian set the internet a blaze yet again with her latest Instagram post.
“SKKN anyone?” read the simple caption, as The Kardashian star was posed in a skin-toned colored, full body suit that featured tattoo-like designs.
The photo was taken at dinner party for the launch of older sister Kim Kardashain’s latest business venture, SKKN. While some comments praised the 38-year-old’s lean body, others expressed concerns over the noticeable amount of weight the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s alum has recently lost.
“KHLOE THE BODY KARDASHIAN HAS ARRIVED,” commented makeup artist Ash Holm, “Khloe is more beautiful and elegant every day! You go girl!!!,” read another fan’s praise.
“idk if it’s because im comparing her body to her old body or what, but Khloe Kardashian is extra thin these days,” read one tweet about the Good American cofounder.
Another pointed out the mom and business owner’s drop in size, but not without pointing out the pressures society has placed on body image. “Khloe Kardashian has become so thin," they wrote. "And I’m not saying this to body shame her, I’m saying this because it’s sad that societal standards of beauty and pressure from the world to not be the ‘fat’ sister has gotten her to this size.”
Other Kardashian fans supported the socialite’s revenge body, noting the transformation may be a way of moving on from her past with ex-partner, Tristan Thompson.
“Tristan eat your heart out.” commented one user on the Instagram post and another read, “Khloe is in her IT GIRL ERA AND IM HERE FOR IT 😍😍.”
As previously reported by OK!, Khloé and Thompson have had a tumultuous relationship as infidelity rumors plagued the couple’s time together. Thompson recently received backlash from fans for his cameo in Drake’s polygamy-themed music video, which Thompson proudly shared photos from on social media.