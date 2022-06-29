Khloé Kardashian Gives A Shout-Out To Her Plastic Surgeon For Her 'Perfect Nose'

In April 2020, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum spoke about her decision to get some work done.

"My whole life I would say — I've always wanted my nose done, forever," Kardashian told host Robin Roberts during an ABC special. "But it's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."

Additionally, the mom-of-one discussed it during the KUWTK reunion with Andy Cohen. "I got it a couple weeks before True's first birthday. Love it!" she declared.

"Everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant.' But I've had one nose job, [with] Dr. Raj Kanodia," she told the Bravo host. "You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose. I've done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."