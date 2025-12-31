Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Tristan Thompson Reunion Rumors Once and for All: 'He's My Children's Father'

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian is making one thing crystal clear: she and Tristan Thompson are not getting back together. The Kardashians star, 41, recently shut down speculation about a possible reconciliation after fans began buzzing over what appeared to be a subtle holiday hint.

Khloé Kardashian is making one thing crystal clear: she and Tristan Thompson are not getting back together.

During the family’s Christmas celebrations, eagle-eyed followers noticed Thompson’s name included on the Kardashians’ festive gingerbread house display — prompting rumors that the former couple may have quietly rekindled their romance. However, the mom-of-two quickly stepped in to put the chatter to rest.

During the family's Christmas celebrations, eagle-eyed followers noticed Tristan Thompson's name included on the Kardashians' festive gingerbread house display.

One fan wrote in an Instagram comment, "I see Tristan is on the Gingerbread House, girl, he ain’t gonna change. Be careful!' The "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcaster responded: "Hey baby. He’s my children’s father and forever a part of our family. Thank you though 😉 trust me. My kids come first forever and always ❤️ Merry Christmas."

Khloé and Tristan's Relationship History

The reality star has long been open about her efforts to maintain a healthy environment for her children, daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 3.

The reality star has long been open about her efforts to maintain a healthy environment for her children — daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 3 — even when it means spending time together as a family unit. Still, Kardashian’s latest comments leave little room for misinterpretation — there is no romantic reunion happening behind the scenes.

Rumors of a reconciliation have followed Kardashian and Thompson, 34, for years, especially after their highly publicized on-again, off-again relationship finally came to an end in 2021. The former couple’s split followed multiple cheating scandals, including Thompson fathering a child with another woman while he and Kardashian were expecting their second baby via surrogate.

Despite the heartbreak, Khloé Kardashian has repeatedly stated that she wants to keep things cordial for the sake of their kids.

Despite the heartbreak, Kardashian has repeatedly stated that she wants to keep things cordial for the sake of their kids. On The Kardashians, she’s spoken candidly about learning how to set boundaries while still allowing Thompson to be an active parent.

Khloé Kardashian Explains How She Healed Her Heartbreak

In a November episode of her podcast, 'Khloé in Wonder Land,' the reality star once again addressed reconciliation rumors with the basketball player.