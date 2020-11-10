Khloé Kardashian Felt 'Pressured' To Reconcile With Tristan Thompson: Watch!

Spilling the tea! Khloé Kardashian confessed she felt persuaded into reconciling with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, in a sneak peek clip of the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Following the off-again, on-again couple’s most recent split last February, the pair quarantined together with daughter True, 2, amid the COVID-19 lockdown. “I feel a little more pressured. Even my family’s like, ‘So, are you guys sleeping together or not?’ I’m like, ‘No, we’re not,'” she said of her relationship with Thompson, 29. “He’s never said, ‘I need an answer.’ But, I always feel like he needs an answer as to, like, what we are doing.

“I’ve never had an ultimatum from Tristan,” Kardashian said in a confessional on KUWTK. “I just feel like it’s been over a year since we broke up, and now that we’re hanging out more, I can tell he’s getting antsy. … Every relationship I go into, they’re always disappointing and f**ked up. So, I have every reason to be guarded.”

Kardashian turned to longtime pal Malika Haqq to ask what she should do about the interesting situation. The Good American founder said she and Thompson are “in a really good place,” while speaking to Haqq on FaceTime in the clip. “He’s been super helpful and, when I was isolated [with COVID-19], he would help with so many responsibilities.”

However, “his energy is different,” she admitted. “He’ll touch my shoulders or something. I’m like, ‘OK, you’re getting little too touchy.’ He’s like, ‘I just want you to know, if ever you are thinking the same thing, I’m here for you.'” Haqq noted the NBA player is “still in love” with Kardashian, despite their multiple rough patches.

Kardashian and Thompson first linked up in 2016 but split in 2018 after Thompson was caught cozying up with multiple women. They eventually reunited but called it quits again after Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s ex bestie Jordyn Woods in 2019.

After spending months together in lockdown — where Thompson took care of Kardashian after she contracted the novel virus earlier this year — the pair got back together in August. While remaining “hopeful” of the couple’s future, Kardashian is still being cautious. “It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again,” a source told Us Weekly. The mom of one wants to “eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

Since the duo got back together, they partied at Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday bash on a private island, packed on the PDA at the makeup mogul’s surprise party and dressed up for Halloween together as a happy little family. “Tristan is committed to doing things differently and not messing up. Khloé is hopeful about their future together and has seen a big change in him,” the insider dished.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.