Kylie Jenner Includes Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in Christmas Tradition as Romance Heats Up
Dec. 26 2025, Published 7:23 a.m. ET
Kylie Jenner appears to be spending Christmas right alongside her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
On December 25, fans quickly noticed a subtle but telling detail after Travis Barker’s stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, shared photos of a festive gingerbread house on her Instagram Story. The sweet display featured the names of the Kardashian-Jenner family members — along with their partners and children — carefully placed across the edible creation.
Notably, Chalamet’s first name was spotted on the roof of the gingerbread house alongside Jenner’s name and her two kids, Stormi and Aire. Kris Jenner’s name appeared on the front of the house alongside her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and Grandma MJ.
Kim Kardashian’s name was included on the roof as well, joined by her children, Saint, North, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with Kanye West.
Atiana’s name appeared alongside her stepfather, Travis, and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Travis’ children, Landon and Alabama. Rocky, whom Travis shares with Kourtney, was also included, in addition to Kourtney’s children, Mason, Reign and Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.
Khloé Kardashian’s name could also be seen alongside former boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their children, True and Tatum, in addition to Kendall Jenner.
The number of gingerbread figures matched the list of names topping the house. The Kardashian-Jenner clan has made their elaborate gingerbread displays a holiday tradition, often showcasing an expanding family lineup each year.
- Timothée Chalamet Seen With Girlfriend Kylie Jenner at Annual Kardashian Christmas Eve Party: Photo
- Kylie Jenner and Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Debunk Split Rumors as They Pose in Matching Orange Outfits at L.A. Premiere: Photos
- Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Perfect Body in Tight Cleavage-Baring Workout Set After Timothée Chalamet Date Night: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The festive sighting comes after Timothée and Kylie sparked breakup rumors in November when the actor skipped Kris’ 70th birthday celebration. His absence was later attributed to filming Dune: Part Three.
“He admires Kris, but the Kardashian machine scares him,” a source shared, according to columnist Rob Shuter. “He’d rather stay home with Kylie, order sushi and watch movies than mingle with billionaires in tuxedos.”
Another insider reassured fans that the romance is still going strong.
“They are very much still together. Big events like that just aren’t Timothée’s thing. He’s shy, private, and honestly a little overwhelmed by the whole Kardashian media circus. The red carpets, the cameras, the noise — it’s not him,” they added.
The Khy founder, for her part, reportedly understands and supports her boyfriend’s preference for a quieter lifestyle.
“She knows he’s not going to pose for every family photo or show up at every party,” a source told People. “That’s never been what their relationship is about. He keeps her grounded — and she loves that about him.”
Meanwhile, Kris showed her support for Timothée just last week when she posted a photo on her Instagram Stories wearing merchandise from his December 25 movie.
"MARTY SUPREME Christmas Day!!!!!!" she wrote over the snap, which showed the 70-year-old wearing a blue Marty Supreme bomber jacket layered over a red dress.