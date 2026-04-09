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Khloé Kardashian Sizzles in Neon Green Bikini While Spending Time With Her Kids in Palm Springs: Photos

Photo of Khloé Kardashian with her kids
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian showed off her figure while spending Easter with her kids and mom Kris Jenner.

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April 9 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

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Khloé Kardashian kicked back in a bright bikini in her latest social media share.

The reality star, 41, stripped down to a neon green two-piece, with her hair swept into a messy bun, as she flaunted her curves in a Thursday, April 9, photo dump from Palm Springs, Calif.

Kardashian’s toned abs were on full display while she captured a selfie in front of a staircase.

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Image of Khloé Kardashian showed off her slim figure in a green bikini.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian showed off her slim figure in a green bikini.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, the Good American co-founder posed on the patio in hot pink biker shorts with a matching, long-sleeved, cropped sweatshirt. She accessorized her athleisure with white sneakers, high socks and black sunglasses.

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Khloé Kardashian Cuddles Up to Kids and Mom Kris in Palm Springs

Image of Khloé Kardashian spent Easter with mom Kris Jenner.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian spent Easter with mom Kris Jenner.

Kardashian began her post with a sweet selfie alongside her children, True, 7, and Tatum Thompson, 3. The trio was all smiles as they cozied up on the couch, with the kids leaning on their mom’s shoulders. True and Tatum enjoyed their day in the sun making slime, blowing bubbles, napping on a daybed and unpacking Easter baskets.

They were joined by their grandmother, Kris Jenner, who wrapped her hand around Khloé’s waist in an adorable selfie. The momager rocked a green, striped button-down, while her daughter sported a tight gray crop top with matching leggings.

“Palm Springs moments,” Khloé captioned her post.

Kris’ close friend Faye Resnick commented pink heart emojis, while Khloé’s pal Yris Palmer published a white heart emoji.

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Khloé Kardashian Exposes Past Relationship With Lamar Odom in New Docuseries

Image of Khloé Kardashian was previously married to Lamar Odom.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian was previously married to Lamar Odom.

Khloé’s latest post comes just days after she appeared in Lamar Odom’s jaw-dropping documentary on Netflix. In the series, she shockingly admitted she “punched” him in the face after finding him using drugs following his near-fatal overdose.

"Once you know the smell of crack... It's the most identifiable, disgusting smell, and there's nothing you can confuse it with," she explained, noting how she decided to "f------ be as stealth as possible" and "see what the f--- this guy's doing."

"I remember slowly tiptoeing up the stairs," she continued. "He was in his bedroom, sitting on the edge of the bed, smoking crack. And I just punched him in his face. 'I just put my life on hold to f------ take care of you. How did you get this? You don't have a f------ phone. You can't talk.'"

Image of Khloé Kardashian took care of Lamar Odom after his overdose.
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian took care of Lamar Odom after his overdose.

Khloé took care of Lamar, 46, even though they were broken up, after he suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks in 2015. When she discovered he had gotten hold of a phone and bought drugs without her knowing, she was done coming to his aid.

“He was better than I knew. He was playing me so I can continue this lifestyle for him. I said, 'By Monday, you need out of this house. I'm done, I'm not paying for a thing, and I never want to speak to you again,’” Khloé recalled telling her ex.

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