Khloé Kardashian Tackles True's Confusion Over Dad Tristan Thompson in Eye-Opening Podcast
Khloé Kardashian seeks guidance from a therapist to navigate her split from Tristan Thompson and its impact on their children.
On the latest episode of her podcast "Khloé In Wonder Land," the 41-year-old reality star opened up about her daughter True's misunderstanding of their family dynamics.
"True just turned 7 in April, and maybe, like, two years ago, True would say something like, 'your husband' or whatever," Khloé revealed. "I'm like, 'Who's my husband?' She's like, 'My Daddy!' I just didn't know what her thought process was because, from where she would have the memory of it, she's never seen us kiss before or anything like that."
Khloé shared insight into her co-parenting arrangement with Thompson, whom she dated on and off from 2016 to 2021. Although they share 7-year-old True and 2-year-old Tatum, they never married.
Kardashian was previously married to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016.
"I didn't want to say, 'No he's not [my husband],' I didn't know what to do," she recalled. Khloé consulted with her therapist, who reassured her that True would naturally process these concepts as she grew older.
Khloé expressed surprise that True hasn't revisited the topic, indicating her daughter sees their situation positively.
"I don't know if that's weird or not," she said. "They sort of think it's cool, like, 'Oh my gosh, we have two houses in L.A.' They're like, 'Wow, my daddy has a house and my mommy has a house.'"
A listener inquired how Khloé manages co-parenting with Tristan after their rocky separation, which first took place in 2019 but included a brief reconciliation during the pandemic.
"For Tristan and myself, there's really no drama when it comes to co-parenting," Khloé asserted. "There's drama in other areas of our relationship, friendship, whatever it's called. Him and I are seamless co-parents, I will say that."
Khloé commended Tristan for supporting her parenting style and not challenging her decisions. Even with the obstacles of being an NBA player, she emphasized keeping communication clear and positive for their children.
"I don't talk to my kids about co-parenting. I try to keep adult conversations to adults," she said. "If me and Tristan are fighting, if we're not getting along, my kids don't know about that. … All they need to know is Daddy shows up, Mommy shows up, we're here."
She added that their kids understand Tristan's NBA commitments, which keep him away most of the year.
"They know their dad isn't around eight to nine months out of the year because of the NBA season," she explained. "But, then he's around all summer. But, no, I haven't sat them down and explained, 'Me and your dad, we co-parent you two.' They just know this is their lifestyle."
Khloé also revealed that she aspires to mirror the amicable co-parenting relationship her parents, Kris Jenner and late Robert Kardashian, cultivated after their divorce in 1991.
"I am not saying that my mom and my dad got along perfectly from the very beginning," she said. "I just don't remember it being that bad."
Reflecting on the challenges her father faced watching her mother move on, she noted, "What a great example for us all. What a great dad that I had, that he put his feelings aside just to be around us."
Khloé candidly discussed the different experiences of welcoming her two children. She felt an immediate bond with True after giving birth in 2018, while it took time to connect with Tatum, born via surrogate in 2022.
"There were so many layers … to mine and True's connection," she recalled. "I just think that I trauma-bonded with [True]. She saved me out of this really dark place."
The complexity of her relationship with Tristan added further stress surrounding Tatum's birth, leading to her initial struggle to bond with her son.
"I remember when I got Tatum for the first time, and I hugged him, it still wasn't the same feeling that I had to compare with True," she admitted.
Despite the rocky start, she asserted that she has now formed a deep connection with Tatum. "He is truly the best thing that's ever happened in my life," she said, praising his humor and the ways he reminds her of her father and brother.
"Khloé in Wonder Land" releases new episodes every Wednesday via X.