Khloé Kardashian Busts Out of Tight Yellow Top While Celebrating Son Tatum's Birthday: Photos

Khloé Kardashian made sure her son Tatum’s third birthday was one to remember!

The 41-year-old reality star looked stunning in a curve-hugging yellow dress with a plunging neckline as she threw a full-blown Mickey Mouse Clubhouse-themed bash called “Tatum’s Clubhouse.” Kardashian completed her look with a delicate cross necklace and kept things casual in a pair of crisp white sneakers.

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram The mom-of-two wore a tight yellow dress that showed off her curves.

She gave fans a peek at the festivities on her Instagram Stories, including a sweet moment where she held Tatum in her arms as everyone sang "Happy Birthday," with his dad, Tristan Thompson, standing nearby. Thompson and Kardashian also share daughter True, 7.

Guests were welcomed by a life-sized Chip from Chip ‘N Dale at the entrance, while inside, the colorful setup featured custom signs reading “Tatum Turns 3” and Mickey-shaped treats like cupcakes and cookies. The celebration also doubled as a birthday party for Thompson’s younger brother, Amari Thompson, who turned 19.

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian threw a big Mickey-themed party for her son, Tatum.

Amari — who has been part of Khloé's life for years — recently appeared on Season 6 of The Kardashians when she and Tristan came together to celebrate his birthday last year. “Amari turning 18 is a huge milestone for him," Khloé said in the episode. "It's a huge accomplishment and every day we have with him is a blessing."

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian coparents True and Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson.

But the party took a difficult turn when Amari suffered a brief seizure during the event, which left Kris Jenner visibly shaken. Khloé gently asked her mom if she had ever witnessed one before, and Kris tearfully replied, "No. It’s just very overwhelming."

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram The party also celebrated Tristan Thompson's brother Amari’s 19th birthday.

Later in her confessional, Khloé explained that Amari sometimes experiences multiple seizures a day, and while it’s something she’s gotten used to, her mother hadn’t seen it firsthand until then. "My mom is someone that always wants to help somebody else and she normally can fix problems," Khloé said. "So in this situation, I think she feels so terrible because it’s something she has no control of whatsoever and she doesn’t know what to do and she feels really helpless."

The momager echoed that feeling in her own confessional. “Today was rough. It was rough,” Kris said. “You feel helpless when someone is having a seizure and it’s uncontrollable and there’s nothing that you can really do, but I’m glad I was here. I’m glad I was here for Amari. I’m glad I was here for Khloé.”

Source: @realtristan13/Instagram The athlete filed for legal guardianship of his younger brother.