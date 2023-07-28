Khloé Kardashian Hits Back at Negative Comments on Birthday Post for Tristan Thompson's Brother Amari: 'What's the Problem?'

In the Thursday, July 27, update, the reality star wrote to the teenager and shared some sweet snaps of Amari with herself and her family members.

"Someone is 17 today!!!! Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!!" she gushed. "We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you. you are truly one of Gods greatest treasures."

As OK! previously reported, the fashion guru allowed the father of her children and his younger sibling to move into her home after the death of their mother, Andrea, in January 2023. Tristan was also unable to stay at his property due to damage from flooding.