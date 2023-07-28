Khloé Kardashian Hits Back at Negative Comments on Birthday Post for Tristan Thompson's Brother Amari: 'What's the Problem?'
Khloé Kardashian is not allowing herself to be shamed for having a big heart.
The Good American co-founder addressed the backlash she got for wishing Tristan Thompson's brother Amari a happy birthday on Instagram — a gesture some fans thought was unnecessary given the numerous times the NBA star has publicly humiliated the mom-of-two by cheating on her.
When one user under the heartfelt post wrote, "Seriously questioning your rationale in posting this..." The Kardashians star responded, "I'm seriously questioning your rationale in commenting. What's the problem?"
Another person chimed in, penning, "He can't even consent to being on camera and on the show. Not cool," to which Kardashian — who shares son Tatum, 1, and daughter True, 5, with Tristan — clapped back, "His mom was always so proud of her son and wanted him front and center. Mind yours and I'll mind mine thank you."
In the Thursday, July 27, update, the reality star wrote to the teenager and shared some sweet snaps of Amari with herself and her family members.
"Someone is 17 today!!!! Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!!" she gushed. "We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you. you are truly one of Gods greatest treasures."
As OK! previously reported, the fashion guru allowed the father of her children and his younger sibling to move into her home after the death of their mother, Andrea, in January 2023. Tristan was also unable to stay at his property due to damage from flooding.
"Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan's roof caved in on his home and caused flooding," the Revenge Body host explained during the Season 3 finale of the Hulu show. "So Tristan and [his youngest brother] Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed."