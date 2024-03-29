Khloé and Kim Kardashian's Kids Have a Dance Party, Sing Along to North West's Song: Watch
It's a family affair!
On the morning of Friday, March 29, Khloé Kardashian shared an adorable video that featured her two kids and some of her nieces and nephews having a dance party.
The clip started out with daughter True Thompson, 5, as well as Kim Kardashian's youngest offspring, Chicago, 6, and Psalm West, 4, grooving and lip syncing along to 10-year-old North West's verse on her dad's song "Talking."
In the next scene, True is just with her little brother, Tatum, 20 months, who didn't do much but stare at the camera as his sister showed off her moves in the kitchen.
Soon enough, the mom-of-two, 39, joined in on the fun while carrying Tatum, and after True gets a little solo time, the Good American co-founder returns to bust a move.
"A medley 🤍," Khloé simply captioned the clip, which fans and friends loved.
"This is so cute!! ❤❤❤," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards commented, while RHONJ star Melissa Gorga wrote, "These babies ❤."
Khloé co-parents her two tots with ex Tristan Thompson, 33, whom she's been in an on-off romance with since 2016.
Though the athlete cheated on the Strong Looks Better Naked author more than once, she's allowed him to come around their kids as often as he pleases.
"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course," she shared in a recent magazine interview. "But it's way harder to be nice. It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"
"That's now how I feel every day," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I had to learn to take control of my feelings," the reality star admitted. "There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person. Do I have days I want to be a petty b----? Of course! But I sort of do that privately.”
"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," she declared. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"