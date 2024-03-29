Khloé Kardashian's Clothing Company Denies All Allegations After Ex-Employee Sues for 'Wrongful Termination'
Khloé Kardashian's clothing company Good American and her business partner Emma Grede were sued after a former employee claimed she was "wrongfully terminated" due to her medical needs.
The ex-staffer, known only as Brooke, claimed the company was guilty of cancer discrimination and intentional infliction of emotional distress after they said her requests for health accommodations were an "undue burden" on the business.
According to legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brooke was hired in 2019 and regularly received extremely positive performance reviews. However, in June 2023, she gave management a doctor's note that said she needed to work from home because she was now "immune compromised and sick."
Brooke alleged she immediately received negative feedback and was told the request was "undermining the organization." She was asked to take medical leave rather than work remotely and she was eventually fired.
Good American hit back in a new legal filing that read: "Any acts or omissions by Defendants were not a proximate cause of any injuries alleged by Plaintiff."
"Plaintiff is barred from claiming any injuries or damages because such injuries and damages are the sole, direct and proximate result of Plaintiff’s conduct," the court documents continued, claiming that the actions taken by the fashion company were done "out of business necessity" and "in good faith for legitimate non-discriminatory reasons."
"Plaintiff’s claims for failure to accommodate are barred because it would have been an undue burden to provide an accommodation to Plaintiff," the court papers stated.
The company requested the lawsuit be dropped and petitioned for the former employee to pay the legal feels.
The lawsuit comes months after Khloé claimed she was going to be "manifesting greatness" for herself this year.
"I don’t know who cares but 2024 is going to be my f------ year! I feel it!!!" she declared on X, formerly known as Twitter, in January. "Newness is coming!!!!!"
"I’ve been taking time to get the old me but the better version back and guess the f--- what… She’s here," she wrote in a follow-up comment.
"I’m willing to share my year with you, and anyone else who wants to claim it," the reality star continued. "There is enough to go around! Let’s all be happy and thriving."