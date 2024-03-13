Khloé Kardashian Praises Unfaithful Ex Tristan Thompson in Birthday Tribute: 'Your Mommy Would Be Proud of You'
Khloé Kardashian clearly doesn't hold grudges!
Despite ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson's multiple infidelities, the reality star made a few social media posts in his honor as he turned 33 on Wednesday, March 13.
"Happy birthday @realtristan13," the mom-of-two, 39, captioned an Instagram Story upload, which showed the athlete opening a gift alongside their daughter, True, 5, while their son, Tatum, who turns 2 in July, was sitting on the basketball player's lap.
It's unclear if the image was new or a throwback.
The Good American co-founder also shared a picture of Tristan with his younger brother Amari Thompson, 17, who the father-of-four was granted temporary custody of after their mother passed away in January 2023. Amari needs extra care due to a neurological disorder that causes him to live in a wheelchair and experience seizures.
"Your mommy is proud of you," Khloé told Tristan in the caption. "Happy birthday @realtristan13."
The Strong Looks Better Naked author and her ex were on and off from 2016 to 2022. Their most recent breakup, which appears to be for good, occurred when Khloé found out he cheated on her with a woman named Maralee Nichols, and the tryst resulted in him fathering a son, Theo, 2.
To make matters worse, the hookup occurred while Tristan and Khloé went through with their plans to have a second child together via surrogacy.
Despite all of the hardships Tristan put Khloé through, she's vowed to stay amicable with him for the sake of their co-parenting relationship.
"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course," she spilled in a recent interview. "But it's way harder to be nice. It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"
"That's now how I feel every day," she added.
"I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person," the Hollywood star explained. "Do I have days I want to be a petty b----? Of course! But I sort of do that privately."
"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," Khloé emphasized. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"