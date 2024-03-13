Khloé Kardashian Praises Unfaithful Ex Tristan Thompson in Birthday Tribute: 'Your Mommy Would Be Proud of You'

Despite all of the hardships Tristan put Khloé through, she's vowed to stay amicable with him for the sake of their co-parenting relationship.

"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course," she spilled in a recent interview. "But it's way harder to be nice. It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"

"That's now how I feel every day," she added.