Kid Rock Trolled for Wearing 'Tacky' Outfit to Meet With Donald Trump in the Oval Office: 'He Looks Like Evel Knievel'

Photo of Kid Rock and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Kid Rock visited the White House on Monday, March 31.

By:

April 1 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Musician Kid Rock was trolled on social media for showing up to the White House in a head-turning red, white and blue outfit.

On Monday, March 31, the singer met with Donald Trump in the Oval Office for the POTUS to sign an executive order to try and stop ticket scalpers and others from inflating ticket prices on resale marketplaces — but all anyone could talk about was his attire.

kid rock trolledwearing tacky outfit donald trump oval office
Source: mega

Social media users made fun of the outfit Kid Rock wore to the White House on Monday, March 31.

"Kid Rock showed up at the White House looking like Evel Knievel headed to family court," one person tweeted of his clothing, which consisted of a matching red jacket and pants that were emblazoned with stars, stripes, the American flag and more busy designs. He also wrote a white hat, white boots and sunglasses despite being indoors.

"Hard to respect the office when it looks like the green room at a monster truck rally," quipped another social user, while a third wrote, "He redefines tacky."

"Kid Rock really walked into the White House today looking like the 7th member of the Village People," a fourth person said.

kid rock trolledwearing tacky outfit donald trump oval office
Source: mega

X users said the musician looked like stuntman Evel Knievel or 'the 7th member of the Village People.'

Trump's order is meant to more heavily enact the 2016 BOTS Acts, which made it a crime to use a bot to cut in ticket queues or buy a large amount of tickets and resell them at much higher prices.

The Federal Trade Commission is now being asked to "evaluate and, if appropriate, take enforcement action to prevent unfair, deceptive, and anti-competitive conduct in the secondary ticketing market."

kid rock trolledwearing tacky outfit donald trump oval office
Source: mega

The star met with Donald Trump to try and make it illegal to scalp tickets.

The "Cowboy" crooner, 54 — who was a vocal supporter of Trump's throughout his 2024 election campaign and even performed at his events — talked about the executive order in a video that surfaced online.

"Anyone who’s bought a concert ticket in the past decade, maybe 20 years, no matter what your politics, knows it’s a conundrum," he shared.

"You buy a ticket for $100, by the time you check out it’s $170. But more importantly, these bots, they come in and get all the good tickets to your favorite shows you want to go to," Kid Rock continued. "Then they’re re-listed immediately for sometimes a 500 percent markup. I’d love down the road if there’d be legislation to put a cap on the resale tickets."

kid rock trolledwearing tacky outfit donald trump oval office
Source: mega

Kid Rock was a vocal supporter of Trump throughout the 2024 election.

As OK! reported, Kid Rock stirred controversy last year when he was accused of being drunk while chatting about the president.

"You think I like Trump because he’s a nice guy?" he asked journalist David Peisner. "I’m not electing the deacon of a church."

"That motherf----- likes to win. He likes to cheat in his f------ golf game. I want that guy on my team," he admitted. "I want the guy who goes, 'I'm going to fight with you.'"

After the interview, the journalist spilled of their chat, "He’s sitting in a dark leather chair, shouting at me about something or other, when he reaches behind the seat, pulls out a black handgun and waves it around to make some sort of point."

Peisner added that the singer then declared, "I got a f------ god---- gun right here if I need it! I got them everywhere!"

