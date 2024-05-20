Kid Rock Waves a Gun in Reporter's Face and Screams About September 11 in Bizarre Rant
Kid Rock allegedly bragged about owning a lot of weapons and flashed a gun at a Rolling Stone journalist during a recent interview.
According to the article published on Sunday, May 19, writer David Peisner revealed the rocker was drinking a variety of alcoholic beverages throughout their talk and eventually became "belligerently" drunk and started "shouting" at him.
Peisner claimed Kid Rock — real name Bob Ritchie — lived in an "extravagant, airy mansion" that was decorated with several "taxidermied hunting trophies and neon beer signs."
"The bathroom hand towels are monogrammed with an ‘R,’ and a mirror near the sink has a naked woman in a ‘Liberty’ headband painted on it in pink," he continued. "Images of Kid Rock’s platinum records adorn the garage doors."
Although the writer described the first portion of their interview as cordial enough, at one point, he stated the 53-year-old pulled out a weapon.
"He’s sitting in a dark leather chair, shouting at me about something or other, when he reaches behind the seat, pulls out a black handgun, and waves it around to make some sort of point," Peisner recalled, adding that Kid Rock told him, "I got a f------ god---- gun right here if I need it! I got them everywhere!"
Throughout the two-hour sit-down, the MAGA enthusiast also ranted about immigrants and screamed "9/11!"
The pair later caught into an argument when Peisner tried to leave Kid Rock's home.
"You won’t make it," the conservative artist said, saying the walk was "up a steep hill, through unfamiliar woods," in the dark. At one point, Peisner wrote they were "chest to chest and he’s up in my face, but I think I can detect a sly smile creeping from the corner of his mouth."
Kid Rock eventually agreed to drive the journalist to his vehicle, but before he left, he told him, "Just write the most horrific article about me. Do it. It helps me."
This isn't the first time the "Picture" singer has made headlines for his shocking behavior. As OK! previously reported, he was caught flipping off an audience member and using a homophobic slur on stage in 2021.
He also faced backlash for expressing anti-transgender views after Bud Light teamed up with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.
Rolling Stone interviewed Kid Rock.