Kid Rock Waves a Gun in Reporter's Face and Screams About September 11 in Bizarre Rant

Although the writer described the first portion of their interview as cordial enough, at one point, he stated the 53-year-old pulled out a weapon.

"He’s sitting in a dark leather chair, shouting at me about something or other, when he reaches behind the seat, pulls out a black handgun, and waves it around to make some sort of point," Peisner recalled, adding that Kid Rock told him, "I got a f------ god---- gun right here if I need it! I got them everywhere!"

Throughout the two-hour sit-down, the MAGA enthusiast also ranted about immigrants and screamed "9/11!"