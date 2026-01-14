or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kiefer Sutherland
OK LogoNEWS

Kiefer Sutherland Allegedly Threatened to 'Kill' Uber Driver Before Shocking Arrest

Photo of Kiefer Sutherland
Source: MEGA

Actor Kiefer Sutherland was arrested on January 11 for allegedly threatening to 'kill' a ride share driver who refused to pull over during a routine trip.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kiefer Sutherland allegedly threatened to kill a rideshare driver during a weekend confrontation that led to his arrest.

The Renegades actor, 59, was arrested shortly after midnight on Monday, January 12, after officers responded to a radio call involving an Uber driver near Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Kiefer Sutherland Allegedly Threatened to 'Kill' Rideshare Driver

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kiefer Sutherland was arrested after having dinner with a friend shortly after midnight on January 12.
Source: MEGA

Kiefer Sutherland was arrested after having dinner with a friend shortly after midnight on January 12.

Sutherland reportedly called for an Uber Black after having dinner with a friend, and during the ride home, the Monsters vs. Aliens actor asked the driver to pull over and let him out, sources told TMZ.

According to the outlet, the driver refused to do so, prompting the Lost Boys star to ask two more times without success.

The driver reported that the encounter allegedly escalated, with Sutherland allegedly threatening to "kill" him if he didn't comply with his demands. The driver, who called authorities, also alleged that the actor physically assaulted him with his hands.

Article continues below advertisement

Kiefer Sutherland Was Arrested for Making 'Criminal Threats'

Photo of It's unclear what started the confrontation between the rideshare driver and the actor.
Source: MEGA

It's unclear what started the confrontation between the rideshare driver and the actor.

The cause of the confrontation remains unclear. Authorities suggested a possible language barrier, noting that the driver, who spoke Russian or Armenian, requested a translator on the scene. Sutherland was reportedly "cooperative" with authorities and stayed on scene when they arrived.

“On January 12, around 12:15 a.m., officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a radio call regarding an assault involving a rideshare driver near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue," LAPD officer Kevin Terze said in a statement shared by a news outlet on January 13. "The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim."

MORE ON:
Kiefer Sutherland

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kiefer Sutherland Is Expected in Court Next Month

Photo of Kiefer Sutherland is expected in court on February 1.
Source: MEGA

Kiefer Sutherland is expected in court on February 1.

Terzes confirmed that the victim didn't sustain any injuries during the confrontation that required medical treatment.

Sutherland was arrested for "Criminal Threats, in violation of California Penal Code section 422," but was released that same day on a $50,000 bond.

The actor is scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, February 1.

Kiefer Sutherland Rose to Fame in the '80s

Photo of Kiefer Sutherland rose to fame as a movie star in the 80s.
Source: MEGA

Kiefer Sutherland rose to fame as a movie star in the 80s.

Sutherland has endured various brushes with the law over the years, including multiple instances of driving under the influence. Before his latest arrest, the movie star was accused of assault in 2009 when he allegedly head-butted designer Jack McCollough, CNN reported. Though a court date was set, he apologized and the charges were dropped.

Sutherland first rose to fame in the '80s with a string of big screen movie roles before successfully transitioning to television in the early 2000s.

Kiefer, the son of late actor Donald Sutherland, is best known for his role as Jack Bauer in the TV series 24.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.