Kiefer Sutherland Allegedly Threatened to 'Kill' Uber Driver Before Shocking Arrest

Article continues below advertisement

Kiefer Sutherland allegedly threatened to kill a rideshare driver during a weekend confrontation that led to his arrest. The Renegades actor, 59, was arrested shortly after midnight on Monday, January 12, after officers responded to a radio call involving an Uber driver near Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Kiefer Sutherland Allegedly Threatened to 'Kill' Rideshare Driver

Source: MEGA Kiefer Sutherland was arrested after having dinner with a friend shortly after midnight on January 12.

Sutherland reportedly called for an Uber Black after having dinner with a friend, and during the ride home, the Monsters vs. Aliens actor asked the driver to pull over and let him out, sources told TMZ. According to the outlet, the driver refused to do so, prompting the Lost Boys star to ask two more times without success. The driver reported that the encounter allegedly escalated, with Sutherland allegedly threatening to "kill" him if he didn't comply with his demands. The driver, who called authorities, also alleged that the actor physically assaulted him with his hands.

Article continues below advertisement

Kiefer Sutherland Was Arrested for Making 'Criminal Threats'

Source: MEGA It's unclear what started the confrontation between the rideshare driver and the actor.

The cause of the confrontation remains unclear. Authorities suggested a possible language barrier, noting that the driver, who spoke Russian or Armenian, requested a translator on the scene. Sutherland was reportedly "cooperative" with authorities and stayed on scene when they arrived. “On January 12, around 12:15 a.m., officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a radio call regarding an assault involving a rideshare driver near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue," LAPD officer Kevin Terze said in a statement shared by a news outlet on January 13. "The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kiefer Sutherland Is Expected in Court Next Month

Source: MEGA Kiefer Sutherland is expected in court on February 1.

Terzes confirmed that the victim didn't sustain any injuries during the confrontation that required medical treatment. Sutherland was arrested for "Criminal Threats, in violation of California Penal Code section 422," but was released that same day on a $50,000 bond. The actor is scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, February 1.

Kiefer Sutherland Rose to Fame in the '80s

Source: MEGA Kiefer Sutherland rose to fame as a movie star in the 80s.