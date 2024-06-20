'The Hunger Games' Star Donald Sutherland Dead at 88

The renowned actor's son, Kiefer Sutherland, shared a heartfelt message on his social media accounts.

He wrote, "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!