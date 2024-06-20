OK Magazine
'The Hunger Games' Star Donald Sutherland Dead at 88

Source: mega
Jun. 20 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Donald Sutherland, known for his versatile performances in a wide range of iconic films such as Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Italian Job and The Hunger Games, has passed away at the age of 88.

Source: mega

Donald Sutherland has died at 88 years old.

Sutherland's death, confirmed by CAA's Missy Davy to The Hollywood Reporter, occurred in Miami on Thursday, June 20, after a long illness.

Despite never winning a competitive Oscar throughout his illustrious career, Sutherland was honored by the Academy with a special statuette in November 2017 at the Governors Awards.

Source: HBO Entertainment

Donald Sutherland was an honorary Oscar winner.

The renowned actor's son, Kiefer Sutherland, shared a heartfelt message on his social media accounts.

He wrote, "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

Born in Saint John, New Brunswick, on July 17, 1935, the Hollywood star overcame childhood illnesses and setbacks to become a prolific actor with a career spanning six decades.

His ability to portray a variety of characters, from comedic to tragic, endeared him to audiences worldwide.

Donald’s early roles as rascally mavericks and anti-establishment figures in films like The Dirty Dozen, M*A*S*H, and Kelly's Heroes showcased his acting range and charisma.

Source: mega

Donald Sutherland became a household name after his role in 'M*A*S*H.'

With his distinctive baritone voice and crystal blue eyes, Donald captivated audiences in provocative roles such as the private eye in Klute and the titular character in Federico Fellini's Casanova.

His portrayal of the irreverent Hawkeye in M*A*S*H brought him international acclaim at the age of 35, solidifying his status as a leading actor.

In later years, Donald continued to impress with his performances in a variety of genres, from empathetic roles in Ordinary People and Threshold to villainous characters in films like Backdraft and The Hunger Games series as President Snow.

His dedication to his craft and the ability to embody complex characters made him a respected figure in the film industry.

Source: mega

Donald Sutherland starred in 200 films and TV shows.

Donald’s legacy as an actor and his impact on the film industry will endure through his memorable performances and contributions to cinema.

