EXCLUSIVE 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Star Tantoo Cardinal Is 'Honored' to Still Be Working in Hollywood: 'All Things Are Possible'

It's safe to say Tantoo Cardinal is thriving in her seventies. The actress recently appeared in Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, and she's grateful to still be recognized after all this time. "It was something I was prepared for. It was a massive production with so much money spent and with Martin Scorsese at the helm, there is so much breathless anticipation to see his work. He has fans worldwide following his every work," the 73-year-old star exclusively tells OK! about skyrocketing to fame.

Source: Darrell Redleaf Tantoo Cardinal appears in 'Killers of the Flower Moon.'

"My favorite part of shooting this movie was meeting the people who were resuscitating the Osage Language. To be carrying the love they had for their culture by preserving, writing and teaching the language was a beam of love that I am grateful to have experienced. I had a long prayer that was not included in the final cut, but it kept me imbued in the tongue as I walked the prairie, memorizing the words and phrases that had been so lovingly shared," she continues of the flick, which focuses on Mollie Burkhart, played by Gladstone, a member of Osage Nation, who tries to save her community from a spree of murders. "My initial interest in the movie is that it’s a little-known story, as are so many of our Indigenous stories. I know from my long road in this industry that our stories are difficult to get out to the public. Here was an opportunity with big backing, so it had a chance to see the light of day in a big way."

Since the movie was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, there were restrictions in place, but Cardinal used the time to create her school, Tap Root Actors Academy, which is an acting and filmmaking academy for Indigenous youth based in Alberta. "It is now in its fourth year of developing storytellers in the Metis community of Kikino," she explains. Despite some setbacks, Cardinal was thrilled to be part of the cast, especially since it was directed and filmed by Scorsese.

Source: mega The star gushed about working with Martin Scorsese.

"I’m always interested in working with the big pros, but no more so than any invested actor, really. I have great admiration for our work as actors. On one hand, underrated, and on the other, revered! " she says. "The experience of working with Marty Scorsese was a delight I wished I had more of. There is nothing quite like working with a master of his craft. Very sleek, streamlined and freeing of creative expression."

At the 2024 Golden Globes, Gladstone won the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama, and she was the first Indigenous woman to be nominated for an acting Golden Globe. Going forward, Cardinal hopes people will learn more about their community. "This project has indeed reached a wider audience, so more people are able to become aware of our stories. I sincerely hope that this movie allows more storytellers to be able to share the depth and damage of Colonialism, Genocide, and Femicide. This is a gentle movie in those terms," she says.

Source: mega Tantoo Cardinal is 'honored' she's still working in Hollywood in her seventies.

After appearing in a slew of movies, the Hollywood star is "glad" — and "honored" — she is still getting parts in showbiz. "I’m hoping I have stepped into a glade where there will be more substantial roles for Indigenous women. All along my path, through my ages, there was very little work. As soon as work opened up for my age range, I was onto the next age group where there was little work. Here I am again, still standing to say, trust us. At this age, we have stories of merit to share. I have a good feeling about this moment. All along the way, there have been those 'finally!' moments. However, we Indigenous are still being discovered after all this time. We have been buried in so many ways. The Beverly Hillbillies came rich from Oklahoma. It makes me wonder about their backstory now that KOFM has come into the open," she shares.

"These are interesting times – all things are possible. In our overall society, we as humans are going through so much change individually and collectively. I hope to be part of diverse stories as we go forward. This melting pot could add a dash of Indigenous here and there, and I hope we see more of it," the Canada native, who has always been interested in acting since she was young, adds.

Source: mega Tantoo Cardinal is excited for what the future holds.

Going forward, the future looks bright for Cardinal, especially since she is eager to continue breaking barriers in the industry. "I am hoping I may have reached a place in our world where I can be cast as a human being. Meaning, I’m hoping we can get past the place where, for me to be part of a story, the 'Indian' does not have to be explained. It might be a wild dream, but I would love to be considered for roles that are not necessarily 'Indian.' We have Indigenous women who have gone up into space now. it’s time to catch up with what’s really going on in our societies."