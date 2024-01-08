Leonardo DiCaprio Doesn't Mind That Fame Caused the 'Complete Loss' of His 'Private Life': 'That’s Just One of the Byproducts'
Though Leonardo DiCaprio's good looks and A-list status have caused the public to constantly scrutinize his notorious dating life, the actor is grateful for everything his career has brought him.
In a new interview, the Oscar winner explained both he and his Killers of the Flower Moon costars were bummed the actors and writers strike prevented them from dishing on their flick.
The star, 49, said he was "glad" the strike is "over," and when a reporter asked him if he finds it annoying to be asked about his personal life when promoting movies, he gave a thoughtful reply.
"My answer is pretty simple. I got into this industry at a very young age. I felt incredibly compelled to do this," he explained.
"And the irony is that I was born and raised in Hollywood. People think, 'Oh, OK, just add water’, right? But I tried to become an actor multiple times and I got rejected. And at 12 or 13 years old, one of those agents said: ‘OK, we’ll give you a shot,’" DiCaprio continued. "Since then, it’s felt like winning the lottery. And to be honest, I would have been happy doing any sort of acting jobs – commercials, television."
The Growing Pains alum explained it was his role in 1993's This Boy's Life with Robert De Niro that changed his outlook on everything.
"I watched his work, realized the calibre of actor that he was and said to myself: ‘I will never squander this opportunity,’" DiCaprio spilled. "So since then, a lot of other stuff comes hand in hand with that. The complete loss of your private life. And you know what, a lot of people have to deal with a lot harsher things than having their private life be public knowledge. That’s just one of the byproducts."
- Leonardo DiCaprio Trolled for Kissing Another Younger Model After Romance With Gigi Hadid Fizzles
- Leonardo DiCaprio Is Fed Up That He Has A Reputation For Dating Young Women, Source Claims: It 'Really Bothers Him'
- Leo's List of Lovers Revealed: 48 Women Named in DiCaprio's Secret Conga Line of Hook-Ups!
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I feel too lucky to do what I do to sit here and complain about it," the Hollywood hunk concluded. "It’s just one of the things you have to accept and you adapt."
While nearly every star in showbiz has had their love life play out in front of millions, DiCaprio has become particularly infamous for dating women aged 25 and under — even as he gets older.
Most recently, the Titanic lead has been linked to model Vittoria Ceretti, 25, whom he began dating over the summer of 2023.
The two were seen out at parties and vacationing in Ibiza, and in November, they proved they were the real deal when Ceretti attended DiCaprio's birthday bash, where his good pals like Tobey Maguire were also present.
"They are in love," an insider said of the pair after his celebration. "Leo was clearly very proud to be showing Vittoria off and letting everyone see how happy they are together."
The Observer spoke to DiCaprio about fame.