Kim Carnes Takes a Subtle Jab at JoJo Siwa’s Cover of 'Bette Davis Eyes'
Oct. 5 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Kim Carnes is not holding back her thoughts on JoJo Siwa's rendition of "Bette Davis Eyes." The iconic singer, who made the song a hit in the '80s, seems to have expressed her opinion in a now-deleted Instagram post that circulated on Reddit.
"There's a difference between singing a song … and embodying it," Carnes, 80, allegedly wrote. "I've always believed authenticity is what makes music timeless … I'm forever grateful to be the voice behind this one … 'Bette Davis Eyes.'"
While Carnes didn't directly mention Siwa by name, fans quickly pieced together that her comments referred to the YouTube star's recent cover.
Just days earlier, Siwa, 22, delighted her followers with a snippet of her singing "Bette Davis Eyes" in an Instagram video. "After performing this song live and then seeing the beautiful response to it, I decided to go record a studio vocal," she shared on July 7. "I'm undecided if I should release it on Spotify or not… Would you want me to?!!!🤍 If you would, I'm thinking maybe end of this week?"
The anticipation built when Siwa teased another snippet two days later. "Thinking about releasing it this Friday, but still unsure. sharing a lil bit of verse 1 to see if you think I should or not!" she said.
On July 10, Siwa revealed exciting news: "My cover of 'Bette Davis Eyes' is coming out TONIGHT at midnight :) will be available for streaming everywhere you listen to music!"
Originally, Carnes released "Bette Davis Eyes" in March 1981, and the track soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Although it is a cover—the song was initially recorded by cowriter Jackie DeShannon in 1974 — Carnes' version is the one that captured the hearts of fans.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Last year, Carnes recounted her initial reaction to DeShannon's demo. "I loved the lyrics but not the feel. When we were in rehearsal for my album, Bill Cuomo, my longtime keyboard genius, came up with totally different chords and a haunting vibe," she explained via Instagram in October 2024. "I said to my band, 'Gary Newman's Cars record!' … It was a total collaboration! Bill Cuomo has never gotten the credit he deserves for completely changing the vibe and the chords. Bill made all the difference!!!"
While Siwa's cover garnered buzz, she is not the first to interpret the beloved track. Gwyneth Paltrow performed a version for her 2000 film Duets, and Taylor Swift showcased a live take during her "Speak Now" World Tour. Additionally, Ethel Cain covered the song on her tour last year and recently released "F--- Me Eyes," which fans interpret as a spiritual successor to Carnes' iconic hit.
This release comes amidst rumors regarding Siwa's relationship with Chris Hughes, whom she met on Celebrity Big Brother UK.
The couple publicly confirmed their romance in June, and speculation surrounding a potential pregnancy intensified after Siwa posted a TikTok in June showing Hughes playfully touching her stomach. Siwa herself playfully addressed these pregnancy rumors in a "Two Truths and a Lie" TikTok video posted on July 9, featuring a snippet of her "Bette Davis Eyes" cover, with "I'm pregnant" listed as one of the options, further fueling the conversation around her personal life.