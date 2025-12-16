Kim Cattrall, 69, Flaunts Bikini Body on Tropical Maldives Honeymoon With New Husband Russell Thomas, 54: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Cattrall is enjoying life as a newlywed with her new husband, Russell Thomas, on their gorgeous tropical honeymoon. The S-- and the City star, 69, showed off her rockin' body in a series of sunny snaps from the Maldives vacation with Thomas, 54.

Source: @kimcattrall/Instagram Kim Cattrall soaked up the sun on her honeymoon.

The actress and the audio engineer tied the knot in a quiet London ceremony earlier this month. The couple stayed at the One&Only Reethi Rah resort for their trip, where they hung out by the pool. "A dream come true spending an extraordinary vacation at One&Only Reethi Rah," the caption read. Cattrall posted a photo of herself looking like a model as she posed by the brightly-colored water in front of a few palm trees.

Source: @kimcattrall/Instagram The actress relaxed on a hammock during her trip.

The English native donned a tight black one-piece swimsuit and sunglasses for the day, making sure her strong body was on display. In another dreamy snap, the Ice Princess alum relaxed on a hammock as the sun set behind her. She donned large sunnies and a blue tank dress for some R&R. Cattrall and Thomas first met in 2016 when they both appeared on the BBC. The couple then followed each other on social media, and the rest is history.

Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas Married Earlier This Month

Source: @kimcattrall/Instagram The couple met in 2016.

“He direct messaged me,” Cattrall told Glamour in 2018. “It was very, very modern [and] it’s just been very easy.” The two stayed close and their relationship blossomed, with Thomas often visiting Cattrall in Vancouver. She also dished to People in 2020 how their romance grew. “It was very brave of him because we didn’t really know each other other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great," she said. "And we’ve been together ever since!” “I’m very comfortable around him," she noted. "He’s a firecracker and he’s got a wicked sense of humor. And he’s easy on the eyes!"