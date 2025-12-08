Snubbed! Kim Cattrall Didn't Invite Sarah Jessica Parker or Any 'SATC' Costars to Her Wedding, Sources Reveal: 'She Wanted Zero Drama'
Dec. 8 2025, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
Kim Cattrall's surprise wedding to Russell Thomas wasn't a star-studded affair, as insiders revealed she refrained from inviting any of her S-- and the City costars amid their rumored feud.
"Kim wanted it pure, personal, and zero drama. And she got exactly that," one source dished of the Thursday, December 4, nuptials. "No distractions, no cameras, just love."
Kim Cattrall Wanted a Drama-Free Wedding
"She kept the guest list tiny on purpose," a second source told Rob Shuter's Substack.
Another insider said the actress invited only a dozen people so it could remain under wraps until after they exchanged vows.
"This wedding was about them, not the headlines. No publicity stunts, no other SATC drama," the source explained. "Exactly the way Kim wanted it."
The newlyweds have been private since they first began dating in 2016, as they never publicly revealed an engagement. Staying out of the spotlight allowed their love to bloom, as an additional source raved Cattrall "hasn’t been this happy in years."
"Though this is her fourth marriage, this one feels different. This one feels forever," the source insisted. "She’s finally choosing herself."
Inside the Costars' Drama
Speculation over the new bride not getting along with the cast sparked a few years ago amid talks of a third movie, though Sarah Jessica Parker insisted there's never been fighting.
Things heightened when it was confirmed Cattrall wouldn't be back for the sequel series, And Just Like That, even though SJP, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all signed on.
"I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media," Cattrall spilled in an interview. "It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough. I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."
Sarah Jessica Parkes Addresses Feud Gossip
After Cattrall publicly dissed the series, the fashion designer admitted in an interview that it was "very hard" and "painful" for her to discuss the situation.
"I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show," Parker said. "And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way."
At the end of AJLT Season 2, Cattrall wound up making a quick cameo — though her scene didn't involve filming with any of the other stars.