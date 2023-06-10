Everything Kim Cattrall Said About 'Sex and the City' Amid Ongoing Feud

"That's a powerful no. I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media," she said at the time. "It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough. I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."

However, in June of that year, reports surfaced that the show intended to incorporate Samantha in its second season.

"It’s all so new right now. One of my big rules is don’t tell things until they’re real," showrunner Michael Patrick King shared. "My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together so that they’re not so much on separate runways."