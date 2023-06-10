Everything Kim Cattrall Said About 'Sex and the City' Amid Ongoing Feud
Rumors of a feud between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker have been simmering since Sex and the City, but the sassy 66-year-old became more vocal about the tensions just prior to the premiere of the hit spinoff ...And Just Like That.
Back in May 2022, Cattrall — who is remembered by fans for playing Carrie Bradshaw's sultry bff, Samantha Jones — insisted that she would never take on the role ever again.
"That's a powerful no. I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media," she said at the time. "It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough. I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."
However, in June of that year, reports surfaced that the show intended to incorporate Samantha in its second season.
"It’s all so new right now. One of my big rules is don’t tell things until they’re real," showrunner Michael Patrick King shared. "My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together so that they’re not so much on separate runways."
Later that year, in November, Cattrall appeared to subtly shade Parker with a cryptic quote shared to her Instagram that appeared to imply she was happier working on her new show, How I Met Your Father.
"This is what happens when you go where you’re celebrated and not where you’re tolerated," the Instagram quote read.
Earlier this years, rumors of the Mannequin star's making a one-episode cameo appearance in AJLT Season 2 swirled. It was later confirmed, with a producer sharing that Cattrall's character did not interact with any any of her former costars, adding that it was an "amazing publicity boost for And Just Like That, but it is not like it patched any open wounds between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall."
In fact, according to a source, not having to come into contact with her costars or King were two of the actress' "stipulations" for agreeing to make an appearance in the show.
However, in a May interview published in early June, Cattrall claimed she'd "moved on" from the feud.
"I think the greatest place to negotiate from, whatever the situation, is from strength and self-knowledge," she explained. "Also, at this point in my life I don’t want to be on a set and be unhappy. I want it to be on terms that are artistically fulfilling and also that I am happy."