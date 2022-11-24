'Sex And The City' Alum Kim Cattrall Appears To Throw Subtle Dig At Sarah Jessica Parker In Cryptic Instagram Post
Throwing shade? Kim Cattrall took to Instagram to share a quote from a recent interview that seemed to reference her ongoing feud with Sarah Jessica Parker and the reason behind her absence from the Sex and the City revival series ...And Just Like That.
"This is what happens when you go where you’re celebrated and not where you’re tolerated," the quote read in Cattrall's Saturday, November 12, Instagram update.
'HOCUS POCUS' ALUM KATHY NAJIMY OPENS UP ON BEING 'SEPARATE FRIENDS' WITH FEUDING FORMER COSTARS SARAH JESSICA PARKER & KIM CATTRALL
Fans quickly took to the comments section to speculate on what the How I Met Your Father actress was talking about with her latest cryptic quote.
"And those who tolerated you were jealous of you!" one user wrote, with another adding, "What a great quote 🙂 to all you are always celebrated 😊."
KIM CATTRALL HAS ZERO INTEREST IN WATCHING 'SEX AND THE CITY' REBOOT 'AND JUST LIKE THAT…', ACTRESS FOCUSED ON THE FUTURE, NOT THE PAST
Other voiced their support for Cattrall's popular SATC character, despite missing her presence in the new series.
"I can’t watch the show with the ridiculous new characters and storylines and no Samantha," a follower replied. "Everyone’s in an identity crisis and they act like they just woke up in their 50s! Who talks about she every time they’re together? 😂"
"Samantha Jones carried the show… no pun intended," another commenter added, with another noting, "WE👏🏻NEED👏🏻A👏🏻SAMANTHA👏🏻JONES👏🏻ONLY👏🏻SPIN-OFF👏🏻‼️"
As OK! previously reported, Cattrall confirmed once and for all that she would never play the role of Samantha again in an interview published this past May.
"That's a powerful no. I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media," she continued. "It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough. I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."