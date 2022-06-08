Season 2 Of 'And Just Like That' Will Incorporate Kim Cattrall's Character Samantha Jones Despite Actress' Absence

The ongoing drama is why Cattrall was never approached about joining AJLT.

"We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us," Parker disclosed. "That’s not 'slamming' her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, 'Well, we hear that.'"

King believes season 2 of the HBO Max series will start filming this fall and will likely debut in summer 2023.