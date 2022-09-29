'Hocus Pocus' Alum Kathy Najimy Opens Up On Being 'Separate Friends' With Feuding Former Costars Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

Kathy Najimy got candid on maintaining relationships with feuding friends, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker, while at the Hocus Pocus 2 world premiere in New York City on Tuesday, September 27.

The King of the Hill voice actress famously remained supportive to Cattrall amid the 66-year-old's infamous public spat with her former Sex and the City costar — an argument that led to Cattrall refusing to star in the follow-up series ...And Just Like That.