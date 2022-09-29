'Hocus Pocus' Alum Kathy Najimy Opens Up On Being 'Separate Friends' With Feuding Former Costars Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall
Kathy Najimy got candid on maintaining relationships with feuding friends, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker, while at the Hocus Pocus 2 world premiere in New York City on Tuesday, September 27.
The King of the Hill voice actress famously remained supportive to Cattrall amid the 66-year-old's infamous public spat with her former Sex and the City costar — an argument that led to Cattrall refusing to star in the follow-up series ...And Just Like That.
"You know, we all can have separate friends," Najimi spilled in a recent interview. "And you can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe."
Added the Sister Act star, "Being friends with one person doesn't mean you're not friends with the other person."
This past June, Najimy appeared to take sides in the feud when she sent encouraging words to the How I Met Your Father actress in a sweet social media message.
"@KimCattrall Sending you alll the love and support in the WORLD today!!" the 65-year-old wrote. "One of the best, most authentic humans in the 'business' and maybe the world! dinner soooon my love!"
As OK! previously reported, Cattrall made it crystal clear to Parker and production that she had no interest in returning for the revival series.
"You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, 'Well, we hear that,'" the Carrie Bradshaw actress said at the time.
However, despite the awkwardness of their relationship behind the scenes, an insider alleged Parker knows deep down that Sex and the City fans want Cattrall's character back.
"She admits that the fans miss her," dished the insider. "And plot-wise, the show’s clearly left the door open for Samantha to come back ... Sarah has closed complicated deals in the past, but this is a big mountain to climb."