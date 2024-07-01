Home > Exclusives > Kim D EXCLUSIVE Kim DePaola Reveals 'Insane' Memoir 'My Life With The Big Boys' Features Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Her Time on 'RHONJ' Source: @kimdposche/instagram

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are very familiar with the name “Kim D,” a.k.a. Kim DePaola. DePaola is the owner of Posche Boutique, which gained notoriety on the second season of the show for an infamous fight between Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub that resulted in Staub’s hair being pulled.

While DePaola would continue to appear in many seasons of the show, she has not been on in a few years. Now that she’s had time away from the camera, DePaola started a successful podcast named "Get Real With Kim D." Most recently, DePaola has dropped a book called My Life With The Big Boys, which is a memoir about her life with exclusive behind the scenes tea from her time on the Bravo series.

DePaola recently spoke exclusively with OK! about her new book and what fans of the show can expect to read in it. “I got a lot of calls from producers about the book saying the buzz is insane and nobody had any idea about your life,” DePaola said. “I don’t know how they didn’t know, but I guess now you do.” So, what made DePaola initially want to do a book in the first place, especially given she’s been off of the show for a bit?

“That night that I had the fight with Joe Gorga at Son Cubano, when I said, ‘You little midget, I play with the big boys,’ I had never once said that line. This blurted out of my mouth. It’s true… I don’t know how it came to my head. I just said it. I woke up the next day and didn’t think anything about it. Then it took off like wildfire and that’s how I got my biggest contract with the Housewives.”

“Ten years later,” DePaola continued, “I did an interview with Heather McDonald for her Podcast 'Juicy Scoop Obsessed.' I was thinking of writing a book because my life was so intricate and I had a wonderful childhood… all my friends come to me for years and ask me advice about men… if they listened, it worked. I breezed through my relationships. It really got me thinking about a lot of things.”

Detailing more about "Juicy Scoop Obsessed," DePaola revealed that McDonald asked her to “explain to me who the big boys are." “I said politicians, judges, mob guys, street guys, multimillionaires," DePaola revealed. “Most of my relationships were with big boys in different situations… so that was my definition. With that, I said I’m going to write a book.”

While talking about her writing process, DePaola explained that she wrote “notes in her phone” of “stories that had happened” throughout her life, leading her to share them with friends who insisted she should divulge more about her life. While she found an initial writer to work with who ended up falling ill, DePaola eventually got started on the book with the woman who helps her with her podcast.

“It’s a biography,” DePaola stated regarding the book, “but with each chapter we go back to filming on the Housewives. Different scenes. It also gives advice and it all comes into a woman’s empowerment on all that I’ve been through, all that I know, and some details behind the scenes of Housewives. So far people who read it love it.”

When asked to tease what fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey can expect to read in the book, DePaola excitedly dished that “the book opens with the scene from the Posche Fashion Show where Danielle’s hair was pulled. It opens up with the back end of it, how it took place, why it took place, what Carlos King had to do with the scene, how they changed my whole seating to make sure we were sitting across from each other… a lot of backstory on that.” DePaola also added that Giudice famously stating on a later season what POSCHE stood for — ‘piece of s--- c— w—— everyday’ — "is in there.”

“What I try to tell the fans and the viewers and the people who bought my book,” DePaola wrapped with sharing on her memoir, “is what got me to being able to just sit there and put my two hands up and go, 'Come on, I’ll take you on.' It was very insignificant as to what my life was and to who I grew up with. This was so menial to me. These women were easy to me in comparison to the people that I knew and how I was raised.”

DePaola’s memoir can be purchased signed from her website, which she assured us she personally mails out to fans.