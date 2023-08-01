NeNe Leakes Was 'Confused' by 'Off and on' Friendship With Wendy Williams: 'She Would Switch on Me'
NeNe Leakes is opening up about her fraught friendship with Wendy Williams.
During part two of her shocking chat with Carlos King on his "Reality With the King" podcast, the former Glee actress revealed how up and down her relationship with the former host of The Wendy Williams Show really was and why she was always left unsure about what Williams thought of her.
"I would be very confused," Leakes told the podcast host after he brought up the time the former radio DJ publicly referred to the Bravo star as "the girl over there."
"There would be many times when I would call Wendy. But also, you have to know that I was one of her friends that was kind of on the inside, so I saw a lot of things," The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG explained. "I would take it with a grain of salt, whereas other people would take it as personal."
"Wendy saying that I knew then that something was going on with her at this moment, she wouldn't say that in the other case," Leakes continued of William's current mental and physical health battles. "My friendship with Wendy was off and on a lot. I really liked her a lot. When she was fun, she was really fun."
"I saw her switch on me right in the same day," The New Normal star admitted of her time hanging out in New York with the media mogul and going to "dinner and drinks' during their time together. "It would be like we were having a great time, and then I would turn on the TV, and she would say something about me."
- NeNe Leakes Reveals She's Willing to 'Move Forward' With Andy Cohen After Controversial 'RHOA' Lawsuit
- Revenge Body? NeNe Leakes Flaunts Fit Physique After 'Taking a Break' From Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh
- NeNe Leakes Addresses Son Bryson's Shocking Arrest for the First Time, Says He 'Needs a Lot of Counseling'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Leakes did her best to find compassion for Williams by advising her not to burn every single bridge due to her job. "I would always say to her, 'Wendy, you have to have at least two friends where you won't be going in on them.' But it would never be me," the Cinderella star noted.