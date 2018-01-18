REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Stay Put

Andy Cohen Begs Teresa Giudice Not To Get Off The Couch As He Brings Out Her Enemy Kim DePaola!

January 18, 2018 9:58AM

She was the surprise guest during part one of the ‘RHONJ’ reunion.

Teresa Giudice was not having it during part one of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion last night, as Andy Cohen announced a surprise guest that almost caused her to walk off the set.  That person was her arch enemy Kim DePaola, and the situation only escalated from there!  Click-through for all the details.  

Andy Cohen Begs Teresa Giudice Not To Get Off The Couch As He Brings Out Her Enemy Kim DePaola!

Back to intro
1/6
Towards the end of part one of the reunion, Andy surprised the rest of the RHONJ cast by announcing Kim D. would be joining them.  Fellow cast mate Melissa Gorga uttered one word, “Ugh”, upon hearing the news, as Kim spread gossip that she was a former stripper that eventually became known as strippergate.
Teresa wasn’t thrilled either, and threw shade immediately at the situation.  "I guess they let the animal out of the cage,” she exclaimed.  Teresa has dealt with rumors spreading about her similarly as Melissa has, only in her case it involved Kim insinuating that she was cheating on her incarcerated husband Joe.  She confronted her about that this past season.
“Don’t get up off that couch,” Andy warned, as Kim D. made her way onto the stage.  Then, the shadefest continued.  "I thought this was Real Housewives Of New Jersey, not Tales From The Crypt,” likening Kim to the puppet crypt keeper host of the HBO series.
“So funny, Teresa,” Kim said in a sarcastic tone.  "You wanna takes jabs at my f***ing marriage! I'll take f***ing jabs at you!," Teresa screamed.  This isn’t the first time Teresa has flipped out in a reunion regarding people talking about her family, as she did something quite similar to Danielle Staub in season 2.  Those two have mended fences and are good friends now.
 "You mess with me bitch and you're right back to jail," Kim replied.  She then clicked her wrists together while adding “clink clink”, in reference to Teresa spending 14 months in federal prison.  Teresa slowly stood as the episode ended.  Clearly there is no love loss there between the two of them.  
Who do you think won the shade battle: Kim or Teresa?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

Exclusive
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS