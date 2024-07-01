'RHONJ' Season 14 Reunion Back on as 'Alternative' Special Allegedly in the Works
This year has been a shocking one for the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
First, before going into the season, it was revealed that feuding sister-in-laws Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice would both be returning to the show; however, it quickly became apparent from reports surrounding the filming of the season that they were coexisting but not communicating. Many fans wondered how that would play out, which is something we’re seeing now — i.e. they appear in the same setting but have zero interaction with one another whatsoever.
Then, more surprisingly, it was announced that there would be no reunion of the show this year. This has only been done once before in the history of the Housewives franchise when Bravo canceled The Real Housewives of New York City’s thirteenth season reunion back in 2021.
At the time, when they canceled it, they ended up getting rid of the entire cast on that show and replacing it, which led to fans speculating the same thing may be happening to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
While there will still not be a traditional reunion show, a fan account on X claimed to have exclusive details regarding what Bravo actually will be doing to wrap up this tumultuous season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey — and, from the sounds of it, a reunion of sorts is still in the works.
According to user Jack AKA @rhonj_obsessed on X, “On July 15th, the alternative reunion will be filmed! The two sides will watch the finale scene at Rails separately and provide commentary.” Jack went on to write: “Sorry if this tweet was confusing! They won’t be filming at Rails. They will be discussing the finale scene which took place at Rails.”
While some users replied that “if this isn’t coming from Andy (Cohen) himself then nothing is set at all,” the social media user seemed to confirm his intel claiming that “it’s set.” He further went on to convey that they will not be discussing anything but the finale.
As fans familiar with the series know, the finale takes place at the infamous Rails steakhouse in Towaco, N.J. When the season opened, the first clip was from the finale sit-down dinner, and castmate Dolores Catania was asked how the situation went by a producer.
“Horrible,” Catania responded, as fans saw her sitting amongst broken glass and were treated to clips of multiple castmates of the show screaming and yelling at each other.
The horrific scene led to the reunion being canceled, as People confirmed at the beginning of last month. "A reunion is meant to have resolution and it's clear in the season final that there is no path forward in that type of setting," an insider said at the time. "So the network is figuring out a different concept to wrap up the season."
While it’s unknown at this time how the “different concept” will ultimately play out, one thing is for certain — The Real Housewives of New Jersey is showing no shortage of drama and conflict this season.