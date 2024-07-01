'RHONJ' Season 14 Reunion Back on as 'Alternative' Special Allegedly in the Works

This year has been a shocking one for the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

First, before going into the season, it was revealed that feuding sister-in-laws Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice would both be returning to the show; however, it quickly became apparent from reports surrounding the filming of the season that they were coexisting but not communicating. Many fans wondered how that would play out, which is something we’re seeing now — i.e. they appear in the same setting but have zero interaction with one another whatsoever.