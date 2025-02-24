or
Kim DePaola Addresses Text Claiming Teresa Giudice's Lawyer Wanted to 'Flip Her': 'It's Smart'

Composite photo of Kim DePaola and Teresa Giudice
Source: @kimdposche/Instagram; @teresagiudice/Instagram

Kim DePaola claimed Teresa Giudice's lawyer wanting to 'flip her' would be a smart idea.

By:

Feb. 24 2025, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

In the wake of Kim DePaola revealing an update on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, a text message making some interesting allegations has surfaced, which she addressed with OK!.

Photo of alleged text message with Teresa Giudice and James Leonard
Source: X

An alleged text showed Teresa Giudice's lawyer James Leonard saying they were trying to 'flip' Kim DePaola.

In the alleged text message, it claims Teresa Giudice’s lawyer James Leonard wrote, “We are trying to flip Kim D” around October 2023. In the screenshot that surfaced, Giudice responded, “Thank u [sic].”

DePaola discussed the message, as some are trying to use it to discredit the authenticity of her rekindled relationship with Giudice.

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Kim DePaola and Teresa Giudice made up after a feud.

“Obviously, me claiming three women had been retained [on RHONJ] struck a nerve with many people online,” DePaola began sharing as to why people are trying to make her look bad. “I will be addressing this on my podcast this week, but I wanted to discuss an alleged text message that has been circulating on X.”

“Like… okay?” DePaola said of the alleged text. ”This is what I have to say to that. It’s smart. I’d want to flip me, too. There’s nobody better at what I do — having me on your side is better than having me against you, is it not?”

Kim D

Photo of Kim DePaola
Source: @kimdposche/Instagram

Kim DePaola said there's 'nobody better at what I do.'

Despite the rumors swirling, DePaola said she is on good terms with Giudice. “Teresa and I were both at a place where we wanted to make up — and we did,” she shared. “And why wouldn’t she want me on her side going forward? I am someone who everyone talks to — and say what you will about me, I’m not a liar.”

“I have been in the RHONJ world for so many years and, while Teresa and I had drama, we got past it and moved forward,” DePaola added. “People need to let the past go. We have.”

Photo of James Leonard, Kim DePaola, Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice
Source: @kimdposche/Instagram

Kim DePaola said people need to let the past drama between her and Teresa Giudice go.

DePaola spoke to OK! on February 17 to give a major update on where things stand with RHONJ, which is currently not in production.

“The women were all officially released from their contracts due to it having been six months since they wrapped any filming related to RHONJ,” she dished at the time. “Due to this, they are technically let go. What I can tell you, though, is that three of the women were given letters by the network to keep them engaged/as a token of good faith to show they’re still interested in working with them. This isn’t necessarily for RHONJ, but they will be working with three of the women in some capacity going forward.”

For his part, Andy Cohen has continued to insist that “nothing will be” officially “decided until 2026.”

According to a Bravo spokesperson, "No decisions have been made around casting for RHONJ."

