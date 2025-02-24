Kim DePaola Addresses Text Claiming Teresa Giudice's Lawyer Wanted to 'Flip Her': 'It's Smart'

In the wake of Kim DePaola revealing an update on The Real Housewives of New Jersey , a text message making some interesting allegations has surfaced, which she addressed with OK!.

DePaola discussed the message, as some are trying to use it to discredit the authenticity of her rekindled relationship with Giudice.

In the alleged text message, it claims Teresa Giudice ’s lawyer James Leonard wrote, “We are trying to flip Kim D” around October 2023. In the screenshot that surfaced, Giudice responded, “Thank u [sic].”

“Obviously, me claiming three women had been retained [on RHONJ] struck a nerve with many people online,” DePaola began sharing as to why people are trying to make her look bad. “I will be addressing this on my podcast this week, but I wanted to discuss an alleged text message that has been circulating on X.”

“Like… okay?” DePaola said of the alleged text. ”This is what I have to say to that. It’s smart. I’d want to flip me, too. There’s nobody better at what I do — having me on your side is better than having me against you, is it not?”