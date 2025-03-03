Kim Kardashian's 2025 Oscars After-Party Dress Closely Resembles the Ballgown She Wore for Her and Kris Humphries' 2011 Wedding: Photos
Kim Kardashian made her presence known at Vanity Fair's 2025 Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 2.
For the annual bash, the reality star switched up her usual skintight looks for a strapless white Balenciaga ballgown that featured a voluminous skirt. She wore minimal makeup and had her hair styled back in a sleek bun.
Whether intentional or not, the dress was reminiscent of the style she wore while walking down the aisle to marry ex-husband Kris Humphries in 2011 — though on that occasion, she also wore a headpiece and veil.
The exes' glamorous wedding was televised on E!, but they didn't have a happy ending, as the mom-of-four infamously filed for divorce after just 72 days of marriage.
Kardashian, 44, posted about the 2025 outfit on Instagram, captioning the pictures, "Kimsaprincess."
Fans thought the frock looked bridal, with one person commenting, "It’s giving bride 🤍 hmm something we should know Kim?? 👀😂."
"Are u getting married again?" another Instagram used asked, while a third confessed, "Girl I thought you were getting married again I got stressed."
The NBA alum, 40, was the brunette beauty's second husband, as in 2000, she eloped with music producer Damon Thomas — though the two divorced three years later.
In 2014, Kardashian married Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from in early 2021, with their split being finalized the following year.
Though the makeup mogul and the rapper, 47, co-parent their four children, an insider revealed West isn't "around much" for their kids.
Kardashian got candid on the struggles of taking care of four kids on her own during an appearance on Zoe Winkler's podcast last year.
"You and I have mostly connected on parenting and judgment, and you know, feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone," the SKIMS founder told the host.
"Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us, but sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up, like, it is…" she shared. "It’s not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment. Or people will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.'"
Nonetheless, the exes did come together on a recent episode of The Kardashians to watch their eldest daughter, 11-year-old North West, perform in a Lion King concert at the Hollywood Bowl in May 2024.