or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Admits She Often Feels 'Alone' While Raising 4 Kids by Herself: 'There Is Always a Lot of Judgment'

kim kardashian alone raising kids
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian said she feels 'alone' while raising four kids by herself.

By:

Nov. 13 2024, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kim Kardashian revealed she's basically a single parent despite sharing four kids with Kanye West.

During the Tuesday, November 12, episode of Zoe Winkler's iHeartRadio podcast, "What in the Winkler?" the reality star shared more details about her co-parenting situation with the rapper, 47.

“You and I have mostly connected on parenting and judgment, and you know, feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone,” Kardashian, 44, told Henry Winkler’s daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

The businesswoman, who shares North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with West, said it's not always a piece of cake having four kids to care for.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian alone raising kids
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shares four kids with ex Kanye West.

Article continues below advertisement

“Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us, but sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up, like, it is…” she said.

“It’s not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment. Or people will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help,'" she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian alone raising kids
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The star said she feels 'alone' raising four kids.

Article continues below advertisement

The Skims founder then said she is “basically raising four kids by [herself] here," which Zoe said was "insane."

“I mean, even carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take, two came over, and everyone leaves and wants to leave at like, different times and wants different stuff,” Kim explained. “I feel like I’m at, like, a pitstop of a racecar driver, when it’s like, ‘Brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, OK, get dressed, get dressed, do your hair.’”

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian alone raising kids
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian takes her kids to school.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Kim is a busy lady, she said dropping off her kids at school is "really important" to her"

"That’s just, like, my bonding time. That’s when I can get them up, get ready, but it’s madness," she said.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian alone raising kids
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kanye West is 'not around very much,' a source previously said.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Kim's recent comments come after a source claimed West is "sadly not around very much" to help parent the kids.

“Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything,” an insider told People last month. “Kim’s life is around her kids’ schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she’s very much focused on being a mom.”

Kim recently shared a cryptic quote about her kiddos.

“The sad part about motherhood is that you’re raising the one person you can’t live without… to be able to live without you,” she wrote alongside a teary-eyed emoji.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.