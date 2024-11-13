Kim Kardashian Admits She Often Feels 'Alone' While Raising 4 Kids by Herself: 'There Is Always a Lot of Judgment'
Kim Kardashian revealed she's basically a single parent despite sharing four kids with Kanye West.
During the Tuesday, November 12, episode of Zoe Winkler's iHeartRadio podcast, "What in the Winkler?" the reality star shared more details about her co-parenting situation with the rapper, 47.
“You and I have mostly connected on parenting and judgment, and you know, feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone,” Kardashian, 44, told Henry Winkler’s daughter.
The businesswoman, who shares North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with West, said it's not always a piece of cake having four kids to care for.
“Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us, but sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up, like, it is…” she said.
“It’s not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment. Or people will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help,'" she continued.
The Skims founder then said she is “basically raising four kids by [herself] here," which Zoe said was "insane."
“I mean, even carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take, two came over, and everyone leaves and wants to leave at like, different times and wants different stuff,” Kim explained. “I feel like I’m at, like, a pitstop of a racecar driver, when it’s like, ‘Brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, OK, get dressed, get dressed, do your hair.’”
- Kim Kardashian Reflects on the 'Sad Part About Motherhood' as Insiders Claim Kanye West Is 'Not Around Very Much' to Help Raise Their 4 Kids
- Kanye West Finds New Ways To Dole Out Fatherly Advice After Confessing Kim Kardashian Has Kids 80% Of The Time
- Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Prefers to Be With Dad Kanye West Because of His Apartment and No Security Detail
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though Kim is a busy lady, she said dropping off her kids at school is "really important" to her"
"That’s just, like, my bonding time. That’s when I can get them up, get ready, but it’s madness," she said.
As OK! previously reported, Kim's recent comments come after a source claimed West is "sadly not around very much" to help parent the kids.
“Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything,” an insider told People last month. “Kim’s life is around her kids’ schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she’s very much focused on being a mom.”
Kim recently shared a cryptic quote about her kiddos.
“The sad part about motherhood is that you’re raising the one person you can’t live without… to be able to live without you,” she wrote alongside a teary-eyed emoji.