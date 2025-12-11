'Humbled' Kim Kardashian, 45, Admits Her Kid Asked When She'll 'Get a Facelift' Like Kris Jenner, 71

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but feel “humbled” after one of her kids asked when she’ll “get a facelift” like her mother, Kris Jenner. "Obviously, everything I do is for my kids and they always do ground me. Any time I need a reality check – any time I need to be so humbled – I just go home," Kardashian, 45, explained during the Thursday, December 11, episode of the Kardashians.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Was 'Humbled'

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian revealed the candid confession while going over her family's morning routine.

The SKIMS founder opened up about the chaos of her morning routine with her four kids – daughters North, 12, and Chicago, 7, and sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West – and admitted that her little ones often say outlandish things to her. "One kid will be like, ‘You’re so lame! I can’t believe you don’t know what this word means,'” said the mother-of-four. "Or just like, ‘Uh, when are you gonna get a facelift like Lovey?’ My kids will say crazy things, and I’m just like… 'Huh, okay.'”

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Was Questioned About Potential Facelift

Source: MEGA; @krisjenner/Instagram Kris Jenner's ageless appearance has made headlines in recent months.

Jenner’s timeless look continues to turn heads after the matriarch underwent her second facelift earlier this year. The Hulu personality addressed the procedure in August, following widespread speculation about possible cosmetic work sparked by high-profile appearances at events like Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding and Kardashian's trial in Paris.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner Confessed to a Second Facelift

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner revealed she underwent her second facelift earlier this year.

“I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she told Vogue Arabia in an interview published on August 26. “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy." That same month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed that her results have inspired many to take a similar route. Her surgeon, Steven Levine, has become so in-demand that his office created a "secret password" allowing family and friends to fast-track appointments after his identity was revealed earlier this year.

Kris Jenner's Surgeon Grew in Popularity

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram Kris Jenner created a password with her plastic surgeon.