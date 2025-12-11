or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Kris Jenner
NEWS

'Humbled' Kim Kardashian, 45, Admits Her Kid Asked When She'll 'Get a Facelift' Like Kris Jenner, 71

Photo of Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian revealed she was 'humbled' by one of her kids after they asked her when she planned to 'get a facelift' like her mother, Kris Jenner.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 11 2025, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but feel “humbled” after one of her kids asked when she’ll “get a facelift” like her mother, Kris Jenner.

"Obviously, everything I do is for my kids and they always do ground me. Any time I need a reality check – any time I need to be so humbled – I just go home," Kardashian, 45, explained during the Thursday, December 11, episode of the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian Was 'Humbled'

Photo of Kim Kardashian revealed the candid confession while going over her family's morning routine.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian revealed the candid confession while going over her family's morning routine.

The SKIMS founder opened up about the chaos of her morning routine with her four kids – daughters North, 12, and Chicago, 7, and sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West – and admitted that her little ones often say outlandish things to her.

"One kid will be like, ‘You’re so lame! I can’t believe you don’t know what this word means,'” said the mother-of-four. "Or just like, ‘Uh, when are you gonna get a facelift like Lovey?’ My kids will say crazy things, and I’m just like… 'Huh, okay.'”

Kim Was Questioned About Potential Facelift

Photo of Kris Jenner's ageless appearance has made headlines in recent months.
Source: MEGA; @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner's ageless appearance has made headlines in recent months.

Jenner’s timeless look continues to turn heads after the matriarch underwent her second facelift earlier this year.

The Hulu personality addressed the procedure in August, following widespread speculation about possible cosmetic work sparked by high-profile appearances at events like Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding and Kardashian's trial in Paris.

MORE ON:
Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner Confessed to a Second Facelift

Photo of Kris Jenner revealed she underwent her second facelift earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner revealed she underwent her second facelift earlier this year.

“I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she told Vogue Arabia in an interview published on August 26. “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."

That same month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed that her results have inspired many to take a similar route. Her surgeon, Steven Levine, has become so in-demand that his office created a "secret password" allowing family and friends to fast-track appointments after his identity was revealed earlier this year.

Kris Jenner's Surgeon Grew in Popularity

Photo of Kris Jenner created a password with her plastic surgeon.
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner created a password with her plastic surgeon.

“He didn't want the attention, which I loved,” the mother-of-seven explained during an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast in October. “I said, ‘But do I have your permission to say who you are?’ And he goes, ‘Listen, I’ll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password so that if somebody calls and says, ‘I'm Kris Jenner's best friend, and can I have a consultation?’ They have to say the secret password.”

Jenner explained that her surgeon's office has reached out to her numerous times, reporting that clients were requesting services and claiming to be her “best friend.”

