Did Kim Kardashian Admit to Kris Jenner's Facelift? See the Hilarious Confession

Rumors began to swirl about Jenner's new facelift after her makeup artist Ash Holm posted a video of her getting ready for a night out in Paris.

In the TikTok clip, she spun around to reveal a new, smooth and lifted complexion while lip-syncing the viral sound, "Go, Kylie [Jenner], go! Good job, Kylie, you're doing amazing, sweetie." She donned a chic velvet blazer with shoulder pads, adorned with a pearl collar and buttons.

In the background, Kim twirled her finger around her temple to indicate that her mom is crazy.