Did Kim Kardashian Admit to Kris Jenner's Facelift? See the Hilarious Confession
Kim Kardashian just subtly confirmed Kris Jenner's alleged facelift.
The SKIMS founder, 44, reposted a very telling Instagram Story on Sunday, June 1, amid a showering of social media rumors.
Kardashian's hairstylist Chris Appleton wore a white T-shirt that read, "I'll have what Kris Jenner is having" in big black letters while walking the red carpet at Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event in Inglewood, Calif.
The reality star reposted the cheeky reference to her mom, writing, "@chrisappleton1 me too babe!!!"
Did Kris Jenner Get a Facelift?
Rumors began to swirl about Jenner's new facelift after her makeup artist Ash Holm posted a video of her getting ready for a night out in Paris.
In the TikTok clip, she spun around to reveal a new, smooth and lifted complexion while lip-syncing the viral sound, "Go, Kylie [Jenner], go! Good job, Kylie, you're doing amazing, sweetie." She donned a chic velvet blazer with shoulder pads, adorned with a pearl collar and buttons.
In the background, Kim twirled her finger around her temple to indicate that her mom is crazy.
In another video, Kris, 69, turned heads in a black velvet bodysuit and tassel skirt. Fans were shocked by her new look and begged for her plastic surgery secrets.
"Kris Jenner looks younger than Kourtney," one person wrote, while another expressed how "the new facelift ate."
"She said 'make me look 30 again.' Surgeon: done," another person said.
An insider recently reported that New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine is to credit for the momager's alleged new procedure.
Kris Jenner's Previous Plastic Surgeries
Kris previously opened up about getting "Botox and fillers and lasers and things like that."
"Who doesn’t love Botox?" she said in 2019. "For me, it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time."
A source also revealed that she keeps her skin in check with the help of lasers.
"Kris is crazy about laser skincare. She’s been getting one a month for the past six months and the results are phenomenal," the insider told an outlet. "She’s also very big into red light therapy. She has a red light bed that she lies in and she swears it’s improved her skin all over by increasing collagen."
She is also a "big believer in microneedling" and "used it to fade some age spots and shrink the pores in her T-zone."
Instead of fillers, the Kardashians star prefers "much more natural" collagen-building injections.