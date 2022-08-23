Kim Kardashian's Alleged Robber Says The Star's Social Media Posts Are To Blame For Her 2016 Paris Fashion Week Heist

Nearly six years after a group of robbers stole almost $10 million in jewelry from Kim Kardashian during Paris Fashion Week in 2016, one of the alleged thieves has spoken out against the reality star, accusing Kardashian of sealing her own fate with her flashy social media posts.

“I went on the internet, and it’s true, I saw her jewelry, I saw her ring, I saw that she showed it everywhere, and we knew this information through social media,” recalled Yunis Abbas, one of the 12 alleged thieves accused of executing the heist, in an interview published on Saturday, August 20.