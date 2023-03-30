Fans Praise Khloé Kardashian's Confident Response After Critic Asks Her If She Misses Her 'Old Face'
Khloé Kardashian proved she wasn't worried about the haters after being trolled about her changing face and body.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 29, to share a video with a detailed explanation of her lengthy, full body workout at the gym that included rowing, bicep curls, lunges and more.
"I recently had an elbow injury, so my weights are lower than I typically would use and it’s a much lower impact workout than we typically do, but this is the pace until my elbow is back to normal," she explained in the caption.
Fans flooded the comments section to thank the reality star for sharing her fitness routine, with one commenting, "More of this👏 you have no idea how many people you are motivating ❤️" and another adding, "You’re work ethic & kindness truly inspires me!! Keep shining 🤍✨."
However, when one critic appeared to mock the mom-of-two — who shares True, 4, and a son, 8 months, with Tristan Thompson — by referencing her rumored plastic surgery.
"Do you miss your old face?" the Instagram user wrote, to which Kardashian responded with a simple, "No."
After fans piled on to the thread, praising Kardashian for her response and calling the other commenter "jealous," the initial user later stated they had meant the question seriously, because they were "just wondering if one can feel lost looking at their reflection one day and not be able to recognize themselves."
Kardashian does not appear to have responded to the second comment.
- Khloé & Kourtney Kardashian Savagely Trolled For 'Sickening' Talk With Rob In Resurfaced Exchange: 'What The Actual F**k'
- Fans Grossed Out After Khloé Kardashian Straddles Sister Kim In Skimpy Swimwear: 'Giving Siblings Or Dating' — See Photos
- Rob Kardashian Will 'Support' Khloé If She Reconciles With Tristan Thompson, Insider Reveals: 'He Just Wants Her To Be Happy'
This is far from the first time the 38-year-old has been slammed on social media. Earlier this week, she shocked fans when she took photos while straddling sister Kim Kardashian in a series of suggestive poses while on a mini-vacation to Cabo.
"Giving siblings or dating!!!" one user replied, with another joking, "knew it was only a matter of time before the sisters started doing each other!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Page Six reported the trolls comment and response.