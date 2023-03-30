Kim Kardashian Fans Want 'Proof' She 'Drank The Beer' During London Bar Crawl: 'I Know She Doesn't Booze' — Photos
Kim Kardashian is being clowned — once again — for her frequent use of beverages and food during photoshoots.
On Wednesday, March 29, the reality star took to Instagram with photos from a recent girls’ night out with friends in London, however, fans were more focused on the loads of beer and shots in her hands in numerous images.
While none of the pictures showcased Kardashian actually sipping any of the drinks, the stunning snaps did show off her star-studded style as she pub-hopped around England's capital on Friday, March 17, while celebrating St. Patrick's Day.
The 42-year-old stunned in a denim on denim ensemble. The top half of the jean-inspired couture was completed with a lavish Alexander Wang Fall 2023 custom jacket — featuring fur detail around the neck and wrists, and was paired perfectly with matching wash Carhartt vintage double-knee jeans.
Kardashian kept her brunette hair down in loose waves, as she opted for a natural glam makeup look.
Fans quickly flocked to the comments section of her post, dying to know whether the mom-of-four actually celebrated the Irish holiday by guzzling Guinness and "baby Guinness" shots.
"Kim did you really drink the beer tho," one user questioned the gorgeous celeb, as another quipped, "I just want to know if she really drank that beer and shot or was it just for the gram 🤔, and a third wrote, "proof she drank that or it didn’t happen."
Other social media users trolled Kardashian for posing at a classic English tourist destination: A telephone booth.
"You were brave, most people use those phone boxes as a toilet on a Friday and Saturday night 😳," one of the SKIMS founder's 350 million followers admitted, while an additional person joked, "that phone box smelled like hell I just know it 😅," and a third confessed, "babe I wouldn’t of touched that phone box 🤒."
This isn't the first time Kardashian's fanbase has been skeptical about the socialite actually eating and drinking different beverages or foods she shows off on her social media profiles.
In May 2022, the brunette bombshell was put on blast after she seemingly pretended to bite down on a plant-based burger while filming a commercial for vegan food company Beyond Meat as there Chief Taste Consultant, as OK! previously reported.
During the since-viral video, Kardashian can be seen chewing on what appeared to be the plant-based burger and raving about how "good" it was, however, there was never any on-camera footage of the businesswoman taking a bite out of the meal.